TRAGEDIES FROM GENERATOR FUMES

Deaths from generator fumes should be checked

The recent death of seven undergraduates of Niger Delta University (NDU), Amassoma, Bayelsa State, after apparently inhaling fumes from a generator in a music studio has once again brought to fore this tragic recurrence. The young men reportedly worked late into the night before falling asleep in the locked studio with the generator still running. “Investigations are being carried out but based on what we have seen, carbon monoxide poisoning due to generator fumes is a possible cause,” police spokesperson Musa Mohammed told the media. These deceased young men have joined the long list of hundreds of Nigerians who have in recent years lost their lives to fumes from generator. In some instances, entire families have been wiped out by these silent killer in several homes, largely due to the mismanagement of the power sector.

Due to the poor electricity supply in Nigeria, most offices, shops and homes are powered by generators. There is hardly any family, particularly in the urban areas, who does not depend on power generators. So bad is the situation that in some areas as many as 10 generating sets could be found within a radius of five metres. As we have highlighted on this page on several occasions in the past, the fumes emitted by generators are fatal, often without the victims, who are mostly asleep, knowing or realising the danger. They also have long-term hazards as a possible cause of lung cancer. Experts therefore advise people using the device to never run a generator indoors or in any area where ventilation is limited and people or animals are present.

To be sure, generators provide power for light, fans, fridges, television to video games and such like. But aside from the noise and pollution they emit, there are also health costs. As most health experts have warned, fumes from these generators could be deadly. The fumes contain carbon monoxide, a dangerous invisible and colourless gas. When inhaled, carbon monoxide replaces oxygen in the tissues and can easily lead to death. The signs on the victims are dizziness, nausea, headache, even confusion, symptoms mistakenly attributed to too much alcohol or sun; or something else. That explains why the story of people who sleep at night with their generators on without waking up the next morning has now become rampant. Besides, exposure to moderate and high levels of carbon monoxide over a long period of time has been linked to an increased risk of heart disease. This could lead to a shorter life span.

What is particularly worrisome about this development is that as pervasive as it is, there is still no public awareness campaign by the relevant authorities on the dangers posed by generators. Therefore, against the background that hardly a week passes without reports of fatalities resulting from generator fumes, users must be made aware of the necessary precautions to take. The National Orientation Agency (NOA) that is becoming increasingly vibrant under the leadership of Lanre Issa-Onilu should take it as part of its agenda.

Awareness must be created that it is always safer to put the generator outside, and away from a window, and never in an enclosed situation. Indeed, most of the deaths recorded were as a result of unsafe generator use in badly ventilated environment. We feel the general public should be adequately enlightened on the danger posed by generators, and how they can be safely used, mostly at homes. This should be the responsibility of the health and environment authorities at both the federal and state levels. By so doing, we will be able to save our people from painful but cheap deaths.