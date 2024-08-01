  • Wednesday, 31st July, 2024

Ndukwe, Peters, Uwaje, Others Bag Lifetime Achievement Awards

Business | 22 mins ago

The 20th edition of the Titans of Tech Awards, held at the weekend in Lagos, has recognised several individuals for the Lifetime Achievement Honours and the Titans of Tech Hall of Fame.

The highlight of the evening was the cutting of the anniversary cake and the unveiling of the highly anticipated book, ‘50 Most Influential ICT Innovators in Nigeria’. The book not only celebrates the trailblazers of the past but also acknowledges the ongoing contributions of industry leaders who continue to shape the future of technology.

The ceremony was graced by Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki who was represented by Commissioner for Innovation, Science and Technology, Hon, Ogbede Ifaluyi – Isibor.

Those who were honoured with Lifetime Achievement Awards include:

Chairman, MTN Nigeria, Dr. Ernest Ndukwe; Chairman, Alpha Technologies, Col. Aiyegbeni Peters; Founder, CWG, Austin Okere; CEO, Mobile Software Solutions, Chris Uwaje; and Former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Femi Pedro.

Thirteen individuals were also inducted into the Titans of Tech Hall of Fame, recognising their exceptional contributions to the ICT sector.

