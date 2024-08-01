EndBadGovernanceProtest: Protest in FCT Turns Violent, Say Police

The Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) said the on-going protest called by some Nigerians against the hardship in the country has become violent in the territory.

The Police Public Relations Officer, FCT, SP Josephine Adeh, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the police was becoming overwhelmed.

She said the protesters were coming out from different locations against the earlier order, restricting the protest to Moshood Abiola Stadium.

“The protesters are coming out from different locations and are becoming violent.

“We are trying to curtail them but currently, they are being very violent,” she said.

The PPRO had earlier told NAN that the command was in control of the protest.

She said the protesters moving to the Eagle Square against the initial restriction of the protest to Moshood Abiola Stadium brought about the violence. (NAN)