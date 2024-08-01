22-year-old Abiodun Urgently Seeks N20m for Kidney Transplant

Abiodun Ayomide is desperately seeking N20 million for kidney transplant.

Abiodun was diagnosed with kidney stones in 2022 at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH). It was said to snowball into a kidney failure, which necessitates urgent intervention.

Research shows that kidney failure, also known as end-stage renal disease, occurs when the kidneys lose 85 to 90 per cent of their function.

Whereas kidney stones, if left untreated, can lead to more severe kidney problems. At this stage, patients experience severe symptoms like weakness, shortness of breath, swelling, nausea, and cognitive difficulties due to toxin buildup in the blood.

“It started in 2022. My body felt strange. I could sense something had changed.

“I went for a test at BT in LASUTH, after I saw a doctor. When the result was out, it showed kidney stones” he sighed. “My world fell. I thought it was just a minor illness.”

According to Ayomide, he started treatment the same year to get rid of the stone. “While getting treatment, we bought a lot of drugs, too. “Since there wasn’t much improvement, we went for another test and treatment in the same BT.”

Despite giving it his all to meet up with his medical routines, Ayomide’s world came crumbling in 2024. It was the year his kidney failed.

He recounted his ordeal. “My kidney failed.” He gave a deep pause. “So, we began dialysis at Renal Dialysis Centre in LASUTH in February 2024.

“I do dialysis twice a week. It costs my family N45,000. My parents are financially burdened and drained,” he decried.

Besides paying for bi-weekly dialysis, Ayomide’s family bears the brunt of his medical bills.

“We are financially stranded,” he lamented. “I need your assistance. Please help me. I don’t want to die. I’m only 22 and have yet to achieve any of my dreams in life.

With a kidney transplant as the medical advice from his doctor, Ayomide and his family are crying out to Nigerians and everyone to save his life.

Please, if you’re touched by Ayomide’s pathetic health story, all donations can be made to save his life. Or contact his mother: 08081136011

Account Name: Boluwatife Ayomide Abiodun

Account Number: 1883552428