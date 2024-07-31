  • Wednesday, 31st July, 2024

Defeated Opeyori Battles China’s Feng Tonight

Team Nigeria’s sole representative in the Paris Olympics Badminton event, Anuoluwapo Opeyori lost his first Group match in the Men’s Singles yesterday.

The Team Nigeria captain lost to Tobias Kuenzi of Switzerland by two sets. 

Opeyori came very close to winning the first set, leading by three set points, but ended up losing it on a tie-break (22-20). 

The Nigerian was no match for Kuenzi in the second set as he lost 14-21.

Opeyori will be back on the court this evening to redeem himself to face China’s SF Li.

After making his first appearance in the Olympics last time in Tokyo, he became the first Nigerian to attain back-to-back appearances at the games.

