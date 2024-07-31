50,000 Households to Benefit from Access Bank Campaign

Nume Ekeghe

No fewer than 50,000 households across the country will benefit from the Access Bank ‘Switch to Solar’ campaign targeted at supporting a transition to a low-carbon economy.

With this drive, the bank said it would provide accessible financing solutions for individuals and businesses to acquire solar power products, including solar panels, inverters, and batteries through their partnership with accredited vendors.

Speaking at the launch of the programme in Lagos, Group Head Consumer Banking, Njideka Esomeju, said as a bank ‘Switch to Solar Campaign’, recognizes the critical role that renewable energy plays in reducing carbon footprints and fostering environmental sustainability.

According to her, “The campaign aims to significantly improve the quality of life for many Nigerians by providing a reliable and sustainable energy source. It will reduce dependence on fossil fuels, lower energy costs, and support environmental conservation efforts through the reduced carbon emission on power products hence improved living. We intend to impact over 50,000 households with this drive.”

Commenting on why the bank was focusing on Economic, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiatives, Unit Head, Consumer Assets, Thelma Nwoye, said the bank is committed to sustainability by supporting SDG 7.

“This commitment underscores the bank’s role in advancing global sustainability efforts and supporting a transition to a low-carbon economy with the development of products and services that promote renewable energy solutions and clean energy initiatives, thereby fostering environmental preservation and energy security. With the ‘Switch to Solar’ we provide accessible financing solutions for individuals and businesses within our community to acquire solar power products, including solar panels, inverters, and batteries through our partnership with accredited vendors to ensure the availability and quality of products,” she said.