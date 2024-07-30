The APC’s Obnoxious Obsession with Edo State Security Network

John Legbedion





After the #EndSARS protests in October 2020, which resulted in the escape of over 2,000 inmates from prisons across Nigeria, Edo State experienced a sharp increase in criminal activities, including rape, armed robbery, burglary, and theft. This surge was exacerbated by pre-existing crimes in the State such as land grabbing, cultism and the now-outlawed activities of Community Development Associations (CDAs), perpetrated by non-state actors known as ‘Lions and Tigers,’ who are sponsored by politicians and used as political thugs during elections.

Amid the setback, the federal government security agencies, who were already strained, became even more handicapped and were unable to effectively manage the escalating crime and criminality in the State. This led the state government, in collaboration with the security agencies to rethink the security architecture in the State, leading to the establishment of the Edo State Security Network (ESSN), a group of young men and women volunteers, dedicated to supporting the security agencies in tackling crime and criminality in the State.

The ESSN members from across various local communities in the State underwent rigorous training by the Police, the Directorate of State Security (DSS), and other security agencies on intelligence gathering, weapon handling, stop-and-search techniques, ambush strategies, among others and enrolled into the State’s security architecture to serve as an auxiliary force to the pre-existing security system.

The results of this community-based security model have been remarkably positive as Edo State has not only recorded a tremendous drop in the rate of crime but has today become one of the safest and most secure to live and do business, repositioning the State as a model for other sub-nationals in Africa on how governments can boost economic growth and development by strengthening security using a community-based intelligence gathering network.

Curiously, in the last couple of weeks, amid the build-up to the Edo State Governorship election slated for September 21, there have been consistent efforts by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to blackmail and discredit this novel intelligence gathering and security outfit, and falsely pin crimes orchestrated by the APC on the ESSN.

For example, on Thursday, July 18, thugs linked to the APC unleashed mayhem on innocent citizens along the Benin Airport Road, in the guise of welcoming the impeached Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu and the Governorship candidate of the APC, Monday Okpebholo, leading to the destruction of properties of law-abiding members of the public and the unfortunate death of a Police Officer.

But despite video evidence and a newspaper publication of this incident which clearly identified the gun-wielding touts and suspected culprits who carried out this wanton destruction of property and breach of public peace, led by the APC youth Leader, Tony Adun (aka Kabaka), the party has attempted to link and pin the crime on the State Security Vigilante Network, even though there is no evidence to show that they were at the scene of the said event.

There have also been a series of media campaigns against this security network to discredit and disable the outfit, which security agencies in the State have confirmed and applauded for their support in combating crime and criminality, especially at the community level.

One wonders what the APC plans to achieve with this mischievous game plan and underhand strategy, especially as the governorship election in the State is barely two months away. What could be the real intentions behind the Edo APC’s relentless efforts to undermine and destroy the credibility of this outfit, despite their immense role in supporting security agencies to secure the state and prevent crime in the State?

Just last week, a certain Tony Akowe of The Nation Newspaper was induced by the APC to put up a misleading headline, “INEC raises alarm over alleged plot to use ESSN operatives to disrupt Edo elections,” claiming that the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, alleged that there were plans to use members of the Edo State Security Network (ESSN) to disrupt the September 21 governorship election.

However, when INEC officials were contacted to confirm the veracity of the report, the INEC Chairman rejected the report in its entirety, reaffirming that he didn’t make any comments regarding the State’s Security Network.

Alas, it was all part of the deliberate and planned efforts by the All Progressives Congress in Edo State to discredit the security scheme. Could it be part of plans by the APC to weaken the security architecture in the State to clear the path for execution of their rigging and manipulation strategy ahead of the polls?

We must however ensure that whatever ulterior motive that the APC and their hirelings have that has led to this unending campaign of calumny against the State Security Network doesn’t come to fruition. It will only be but an ill wind that does no good.

Also, considering the forthcoming nationwide protest set to commence on August 1, it is only worrying that the APC is working assiduously to destabilize the security equilibrium in the State. One wonders what exactly they hope to gain from such selfish actions.

It is therefore crucial that Edo people remain vigilant and not sit idly and watch the APC destabilize the state’s security. Considering the essential role of the ESSN in maintaining peace and security in the State, they must be protected and supported, ensuring that their work and sacrifice are not undermined by the political machinations of the APC and their ilk.

•Legbedion, a public affairs analyst writes from Benin City