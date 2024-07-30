South Africa Gets First Female Chief Justice

South Africa has appointed its first female Chief Justice, Mandisa Maya, marking a significant milestone in the country’s judicial history. As reported in the Diaspora Digital Media Updates, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the appointment on July 25, 2024, with Maya set to assume the role on September 1, succeeding retiring Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

Maya, a trailblazer in every sense, brings a wealth of experience to the position. She has served as the Deputy Chief Justice, and previously held the position of Judge President of the Supreme Court of Appeal, the second-highest court in South Africa. Hr impressive career has been marked by numerous firsts, including being the first Black woman to be appointed a Judge of the Supreme Court of Appeal, and the first woman to hold the position of Deputy President and President of that court.

The appointment of Maya, is a testament to her exceptional leadership and judicial expertise. Her nomination was recommended by the Judicial Services Commission, which noted that her appointment would be a significant milestone for the country.

President Ramaphosa praised Maya’s appoint-ment, stating that it would be a historic moment for South Africa.

Maya’s journey to the top is a remarkable one.

Born in a rural part of South Africa’s Eastern Cape province, she won a Fulbright Scholarship in 1989 to pursue a Master’s in law at Duke University in the United States. Her achievements are a testament to her hard work and determination, and she serves as an inspiration to many.