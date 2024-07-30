NPFL, Sevilla Sign Collaboration Deal

Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) and Spanish La Liga club, Sevilla FC have reached a deal to collaborate on the training of Coaches and development of youth football players of NPFL clubs.

The arrangement is part of the globalisation process by the Spanish club to grow its fanbase worldwide and particularly to tap into the huge followership that football enjoys in Nigeria. The NPFL thus became a member of Sevilla’s World Club Alliance Program.

By the agreement, the club will provide advice in sporting and other areas of development, with a special focus on coach training and developing the talent of young Nigerian players.

Chairman of the NPFL, Hon. Gbenga Elegbeleye was in Spain last week to consulate the partnership withJosé María del Nido Carrasco, the President of Sevilla FC.

“We are very happy to be able to work with the Nigerian Premier Football League. Sevilla FC is convinced that this alliance can help NPFL clubs to continue improving and encourage the development of youth players.

“It is a new decisive step in our internationalisation process and will help our brand to continue to grow in Africa and particularly in a country like Nigeria from which we are receiving a lot of support after the signing of Chidera Ejuke,” explained José María del Nido Carrasco.

In his response at the signing ceremony, Elegbeleye said, “We have 20 clubs in the NPFL and they all have their youth academies.

“I know the history and track record of Sevilla FC. This is a very good club which has won trophies in Spain and Europe for many years. I feel that, with their development strategy and their youth development programme, Nigeria can benefit. We believe that the best players in the Nigeria Youth League will be able to come here every season to train. With your help and training, when they return, they can become better players”.

Elegbeleye also spoke on the aspect of the pact that is beneficial to the NPFL clubs, noting that “we also have a training agreement for our coaches that will be positive for us. It is a win-win arrangement for everyone in the NPFL “.

The NPFL Chairman also noted that the La Liga club is already gaining traction amongst Nigeria football fans after Super Eagles player, Chidera Ejuke joined the club from the Belgian side, Royal Antwerp.

“When they signed Chidera Ejuke from Royal Antwerp, Nigerians showed a lot of interest in Sevilla FC. They now want to know more about Sevilla and the fan base in Nigeria is growing.”