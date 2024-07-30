August 1 Protest and Nigerian Youth’s Defiance in Quest for Equitable Society, Effective Leadership 

Nigerian Youth Set for August 1 Peaceful Protest Despite Warnings

In a bold push for transformative change, Nigerian youth are gearing up for a nationwide peaceful protest from August 1 to 10, 2024, demanding a more equitable society with effective leadership, affordable food, zero hunger, and a reduced cost of living. The movement, undeterred by warnings and opposing views from certain political quarters, aims to bring attention to the pressing issues plaguing the nation. Sunday Ehigiator reports on the growing momentum behind this youth-led initiative, as Nigerians from all walks of life prepare to unite and demand a better future for themselves and generations to come

Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country, is facing a complex web of challenges that have resulted in unfavourable living conditions for citizens. From economic hardship to insecurity, poor infrastructure, and environmental degradation, the country’s problems are far-reaching and interconnected.

In response, Nigerian youths have planned a nationwide peaceful protest for August 1, demanding urgent action from the government to address these pressing issues.

Economic Hardship: The Root of Many Evils

Economic hardship is the root of many evils in Nigeria, manifesting as high unemployment, inflation, poverty, dependence on oil exports, lack of diversification, corruption, inadequate infrastructure, limited access to credit, high cost of living, and brain drain, which the August 1 protest aims to address through demands for economic reforms and policies to create jobs, control inflation, reduce poverty, and promote accountability.

Insecurity: A Growing Concern

Insecurity has become a pervasive and intensifying concern in Nigeria, threatening the very fabric of society, as a complex web of threats, including the Boko Haram insurgency, banditry, kidnapping, herder-farmer conflicts, cultism, piracy, ethnic and communal violence, and police brutality, have coalesced to create a climate of fear and uncertainty, with citizens increasingly vulnerable to attacks, displacement, and human rights abuses, and the government’s inability to effectively address these challenges has eroded trust and fueled widespread discontent, prompting the planned August 1 protest to demand improved security measures, accountability, and a comprehensive approach to addressing the root causes of insecurity.

Power Outages: A Frustrating Reality

Power outages are a frustrating reality in Nigeria, where the lack of reliable electricity supply has become a norm. The country’s power sector is plagued by inadequate infrastructure, insufficient generation capacity, transmission and distribution losses, fuel shortages, and maintenance and funding issues. These challenges result in frequent power outages, economic losses, health risks, inconvenience, and environmental impact.

To make matters worse, Nigerians are forced to pay a high cost for the little power they receive. The recent Band-A increase in tariff has further exacerbated the situation, making it difficult for households and businesses to afford electricity.

This increase has added to the financial burden of citizens, who are already struggling to make ends meet. The high cost of power and frequent outages have become a double whammy for Nigerians, stifling economic growth and hindering development.

The planned August 1 protest demands urgent attention to these power sector challenges. Protesters are calling for improved power infrastructure, increased generation capacity, reduced transmission and distribution losses, reliable fuel supply, and adequate maintenance and funding.

They are also demanding a reversal of the Band-A increase in tariff and a reduction in the cost of power. By addressing these challenges, Nigeria can provide a reliable and affordable electricity supply, boosting economic growth, improving living standards, and enhancing overall quality of life.

Food Insecurity: A Growing Concern

Food insecurity is a growing concern in Nigeria, where millions of citizens struggle to access sufficient and nutritious food. The country’s food security challenges are rooted in various factors, including conflict, climate change, poverty, and inadequate agricultural infrastructure.

As a result, many Nigerians face hunger, malnutrition, and related health issues, with vulnerable populations such as children, women, and the elderly being disproportionately affected.

The situation is further complicated by the country’s reliance on food imports, which drains foreign exchange reserves and exacerbates poverty. Additionally, post-harvest losses, inefficient supply chains, and limited access to markets hinder the availability and affordability of food.

The recent increase in food prices, fueled by inflation and currency devaluation, has made it even more challenging for Nigerians to access basic food items. This has sparked fears of potential food riots, as desperate citizens may take to the streets to demand action from the government.

The planned August 1 protest highlights the need for urgent action to address food insecurity in Nigeria. Protesters are demanding government investment in local agricultural infrastructure, support for local farmers, and initiatives to enhance food availability and affordability.

They are also calling for policies to address the root causes of food insecurity, including conflict, climate change, and poverty.

If the government fails to address these concerns, the risk of food riots and social unrest increases, threatening the stability of the country. By tackling food insecurity, Nigeria can ensure that its citizens have access to nutritious food, improving health, productivity, and overall well-being.

Poor Infrastructure: A Hindrance to Progress

Nigeria’s poor infrastructure is a significant hindrance to progress, stifling economic growth, and affecting the daily lives of citizens. The country’s roads, bridges, and highways are in a state of disrepair, making transportation challenging and costly.

Inadequate electricity supply, poor water management, and insufficient waste disposal systems further exacerbate the situation. This lack of infrastructure development hinders businesses, industries, and individuals, limiting access to markets, resources, and opportunities.

The consequences are far-reaching, including reduced economic productivity, increased costs, and a lower standard of living.

The planned August 1 protest highlights the need for urgent attention to Nigeria’s infrastructure challenges. Protesters are demanding increased investment in infrastructure development, including roads, power generation, and water supply.

They are also calling for effective maintenance and management of existing infrastructure to prevent further deterioration.

By addressing these infrastructure challenges, Nigeria can unlock its economic potential, improve living standards, and become a more attractive destination for investment and tourism.

The government must prioritize infrastructure development to create a conducive environment for growth, innovation, and progress, and to ensure that Nigeria can compete effectively in the global economy.

Corruption: A Major Obstacle

Corruption is a pervasive and entrenched obstacle to Nigeria’s progress, perpetuating inequality, and undermining trust in government.

Cases, such as the N1.4 trillion fuel subsidy scam and the N11 billion police equipment fraud in 2021, demonstrate the staggering scale of corruption in Nigeria.

These cases, among many others, have eroded confidence in President Tinubu’s current administration, which has also been criticised for its lavish spending and tolerance of corrupt practices.

The administration’s extravagance is exemplified by the recent news on the purchase of an over N150 Billion Airbus A330 Presidential Jet, the allocation of N13.5 billion for the renovation of the presidential villa, and N7.3 billion for the purchase of state house cars.

These expenses are particularly galling in a country where millions live in poverty and lack access to basic services like healthcare and education.

Furthermore, the administration’s failure to prosecute high-profile corruption cases and its willingness to shield corrupt officials, such as that involving the former governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, has created a culture of impunity, emboldening corrupt individuals and undermining efforts to combat corruption.

The planned protest seeks to bring attention to the devastating impact of corruption on Nigeria’s development.

Protesters are demanding that President Tinubu’s administration takes concrete steps to address corruption, including the prosecution of high-profile cases, the implementation of transparency measures, and the reduction of excessive government spending.

By tackling corruption, Nigeria can unlock its potential, ensure equitable distribution of resources, and provide a better future for its citizens. The protest is a call to action for the government to prioritise accountability, transparency, and the welfare of Nigerians over personal interests and lavish spending.

Healthcare Challenges: A Health Risk

Nigeria’s healthcare system is plagued by numerous challenges, posing a significant health risk to its citizens. The country faces a shortage of medical professionals, with a doctor-to-patient ratio of 1:4,000, compared to the World Health Organization’s recommended 1:600.

Additionally, many healthcare facilities lack basic equipment and infrastructure, making it difficult to provide quality care. The situation is further complicated by the brain drain of medical professionals leaving the country in search of better opportunities, exacerbating the existing shortage.

The planned protest highlights the need for urgent attention to Nigeria’s healthcare challenges. Protesters are demanding increased funding for the healthcare sector, improved working conditions for medical professionals, and investment in modern equipment and infrastructure.

They are also calling for policies to address the brain drain and ensure that medical professionals are incentivized to stay in the country.

Education Crisis: A Threat to the Future

Nigeria’s education system is facing a severe crisis, threatening the future of its youth. The country’s universities and polytechnics are underfunded, leading to inadequate infrastructure, outdated curricula, and a shortage of qualified lecturers.

Furthermore, the government’s decision to introduce a student loan program has been met with scepticism, as many fear it will lead to debt burdens and limited access to higher education for disadvantaged students.

The recent reduction of JAMB cut-off marks has also raised concerns about the quality of education, as it may lead to unprepared students being admitted into universities.

The planned protest seeks to bring attention to these pressing education issues. Protesters are demanding increased funding for public universities, improved infrastructure, and a review of the student loan program to ensure it is fair and accessible.

They are also calling for a reversal of the JAMB cut-off marks reduction and a focus on quality education that prepares students for the workforce. The government must prioritise education as a critical investment in the country’s future, rather than a mere expense.

Underfunded and understaffed educational institutions compromise the quality of education, threatening the country’s future. Protesters will be demanding improved funding and support for education.

Scarcity Despite High Cost of Fuel

Nigeria’s fuel scarcity crisis persists despite the country’s status as a major oil producer, with devastating effects on the economy and citizens’ lives.

The much-hyped Dangote refinery, expected to resolve the fuel shortage, has faced repeated delays and controversies, leaving Nigerians in a state of uncertainty.

Meanwhile, fuel scarcity has become a recurring nightmare, with long queues at filling stations and skyrocketing prices.

The consequences of fuel scarcity are far-reaching, affecting the cost of food, production, and transportation.

Farmers struggle to transport their produce to markets, leading to food waste and increased prices.

Manufacturers face high production costs, making Nigerian goods less competitive globally.

The scarcity also affects transportation, causing commuters to pay exorbitant fares, and further exacerbating the already high cost of living.

The situation is particularly dire for small business owners and low-income households, who bear the brunt of the scarcity.

The government’s inability to address this crisis has eroded trust and sparked widespread frustration, underscoring the need for urgent action to resolve the fuel scarcity and its debilitating effects on the economy and citizens’ lives.

President Appeals for a Halt

In a move intended to abort the planned nationwide protests by Nigerian youths set to begin August 1, President Bola Tinubu, on July 23, appealed to organisers to shelve their plans, assuring them that he had listened to their concerns and already working to address them.

The Information and National Orientation Minister, Mohammed Idris, announced that President Tinubu has asked him to inform Nigerians, especially the youth planning to protest, that he listens to their concerns and is working to address them.

According to him, “The President has asked the protesters to shelve their plans and await the government’s response.”

Idris highlighted various intervention measures taken by the administration, including a new minimum wage of N70,000, the distribution of rice to all states, and the Student Loans Fund.

He emphasised that the government is committed to inclusive growth and will soon introduce a scheme to support unemployed graduates.

The Minister urged the youth to give the President more time to implement his plans, stressing that the government is working to ensure that interventions reach those who need them most.

Perish Protest Idea, IGP Tells Organisers

Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has asked organisers of the planned protest to perish the idea because the police would not condone any form of breakdown of law and order as a result.

He assured the people that the police would provide security for the protesters if they conducted themselves well in pursuing their rights as guaranteed by the legal instruments.

He however, added that the police would also not hesitate to carry out its constitutional duty of protecting life and property if the protest turned violent or was hijacked by hoodlums to cause mayhem on innocent and law-abiding citizens.

Speaking at a conference with strategic police managers, in Abuja, he said the position of the police was that the proposed protest was ill-advised and should be jettisoned forthwith.

“We have the responsibility to protect properties and everyone, irrespective of their race, colour, ethnic, or tribe, who are lawfully embarking on their daily activities.

“We will, therefore, not sit back and fold our arms to watch violent extremists unleash violence on our peaceful communities, and/or destroy any of our national critical infrastructures and assets again.

“We have mapped out plans to ensure that no individual or group succeeds in fostering a reign of terror and or anarchy on other law-abiding and peace-loving Nigerians.”

UN: Protest May Be Hijacked, Turn Violent

The United Nations (UN) Department of Safety and Security, in a threat and risk assessment finding dated July 19, 2024, expressed concerns about the possibility of violence, citing past instances where similar protests in Nigeria escalated.

“Recall that in the 13-16 February 2023 interval, tensions generated by the paucity of new Naira currency (financial crisis) reached high levels amongst the civilian population, which materialised in violent protests in the South-East and South-South regions of Nigeria, in the states of Akwa Ibom, Delta, Edo, Imo, Kwara, Lagos, Ondo, Ogun, Oyo, and Rivers,” the assessment read.

It further stated: “During the civil unrest in the different states, several bank branches and ATM points were vandalised, and major roads were blocked.

“As the turnout for the ’10 days of rage’ protest is expected to be high, large-scale disruptions to normal economic and social activities cannot be discounted.”

The assessment further showed that confrontations between groups supporting the government and those disagreeing with its policies could not be ruled out from the end of July towards August 10-15.

“While acknowledging the economic hardship in the country, some organisations and leaders of ethnic groups (especially in South-South and South-East) were discouraging participation in any of the 1-10 August protests.

“This highlights the possibility of the events being hijacked by other interest groups/detractors, thus complicating the security landscape of different areas.”

Obi to Sue Onanuga over Protest Allegation

Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, Mr Peter Obi, has threatened to sue the special adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Communications and Strategy, Mr Bayo Onanuga, for alleging he was one of the organisers of the protest.

Onanuga had recently alleged that Obi was responsible for the plan to hold a protest against the Tinubu-led government, over the hardship in the country.

In reaction, Peter Obi’s lawyer, Alex Ejesieme (SAN), has demanded N5 billion in damages from Onanuga for alleging that Obi is responsible for the planned protest.

Ejesieme claims the statement is malicious and has caused embarrassment to Obi, an elder statesman and democrat who has always followed the law.

The lawyer then demanded a retraction and apology within 72 hours, published in 4 national dailies, and N5 billion in damages for the harm caused to Obi’s reputation and family.

Other Views

Meanwhile, The All Progressives Congress (APC) has criticized Peter Obi’s assessment of Nigeria’s economy, calling it ‘half-truth and misinformation’. APC’s National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, accused Obi of promoting himself at the expense of Nigeria’s best interests.

The Rivers State chapter of the APC alleged that “failed politicians” are behind the planned nationwide protest, seeking to wrest power from the ruling party through the backdoor. Chairman Tony Okocha questioned why Nigerians are not protesting against their state governors, who receive increased monthly allocations.

Also, FCT Minister Nyesom Wike and Minister of State for Petroleum Resources Ekperikpe Ekpo urged patience with the government as it addresses economic challenges.

Wike said Tinubu is not responsible for hunger, and the protest is politically motivated. Ekpo noted that the government is working to solve problems and that patience is needed.

Similarly, students of various tertiary institutions in Lagos State have distanced themselves from the protest and plan to hold a solidarity walk with the state government under Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. They described the planned protest as “absolutely uncalled for” and prefer constructive dialogue with governments.

This is just as the Cross River State Government has placed security on high alert to counter any form of protest in the state.

The government warned that it would not allow youth to destroy public and private property and cause social and economic disorder under the guise of protesting against the harsh economic situation.