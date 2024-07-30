Access to Conflict Area: UNDP Calls for Military/Civilian Coordination

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





The United Nations Development Programme’s (UNDP) has emphasized the need for advance coordination between military and civilian actors to enhance humanitarian access and civilian-led stabilization in conflict situation.

The Resident Representative of UNDP in Nigeria, Elise Attafuah, made this call in Abuja on Monday at the opening of the five-day regional workshop for security force liaison officers, monitoring & evaluation staff on conflict sensitivity: inclusive security.

The workshop organised by UNDP in collaboration with Lake Chad Basin Commission (LCBC) Regional Strategy for Stabilization, Recovery and Resilience of Boko Haram affected Areas of Lake Chad Basin Region (RS-SRR), seeks to provide opportunity to reflect on experience of civil-military engagement in stabilization programming in the Lake Chad Basin and Liptako-Gourma programmes.

Attafuah, represented by the Deputy-Director of Operations in UNDP in Nigeria, Blessed Chimuruta, explained that successful stabilization cannot be achieved through security measures alone.

Attafuah added that: “Over the next three days we be embarking on a journey of reflection and learning, examining our civil-military engagement over the past five years.

“This workshop presents unique opportunity to accept how we engage with local, national and regional security forces, to support communities where we implement stabilization programmes.

“With SFLOs operating in the Liptako-Gourma region in the Lake Chad Basin, we have the chance to collectively address the risks and challenges we face in the field in border locations.

“By sharing our experiences and best practices, we aim to improve our approach and avoid passing states.”

On her part, the Senior Technical Adviser to the Deputy Governor of Borno, Dr. Nana Zakama, expressed appreciation to UNDP for invitation to share thoughts towards betterment of the security in the state.

She said: “Since the inception of the regional stabilization in our facility, Borno has played vital role to ensure successes, our contribution have been guided by the relentless leadership of our governor.

“The commitment of Borno to restoring peace, rebuilding communities and sustaining development is resolute, evident and very visible in the action of our governor.

“The governor of Borno Babagana Zulum leads a team of dedicated staff in driving and complimenting stabilization initiatives through strategic investment in security, livelihood, housing, health, social welfare among others.

“While creating conducive environment for the return of resettlement of people in dignified manner.”

Security advisor to Yobe Governor, Gen. Dahiru Abdulsalam (retired), said that since the regional stability project, Yobe State has contributed immensely to the efforts in the Northeast.

According to him, Yobe will continue to work closely with UNDP and other development partners who share and align with the state to improve coordination and effectiveness of security measures.

Abdulsalam said: “Our commitment to enhancing security, promoting human rights and fostering community resilience has been unwavering.

“Recently, Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe inaugurated security planning commission, provided vehicles to our security forces, enhancing capacity and capability to maintain peace and security, and enforce control over insurgence stronghold.”