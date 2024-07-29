Ufitfly, Wakanow Sign Partnership Deal to Serve Customers Better 

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

A leading destination management company, Ufitfly and one of the country’s foremost travel agencies, Wakanow have entered into a strategic partnership aimed at enhancing the travel and tourism experience for Nigerians.

The collaboration, which was formalized at Wakanow’s head office, in Lekki, Lagos, last Friday, marked a significant milestone in the travel and tourism industry.

The Managing Director/CEO of Ufitfly, Mr. Ajibola Ogunkeyede, while speaking with journalists after the signing, expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating that the agreement represents a new era in the travel industry as it offers the need to leverage each other’s strengths to offer customers an unparalleled travel experience.

“The partnership between Ufitfly and Wakanow is poised to set a new standard in the travel industry, bringing together two powerhouse companies with a shared vision of excellence and innovation,” he said

According to him, the partnership will see both companies integrate their offerings and services, providing customers with a seamless travel experience, disclosing that from September 1, customers can visit the Ufitfly website to book tickets and make payments online thus eliminating the need for physical visits to their offices.

He added that the move towards a self-service model underscores the commitment of both companies to improving convenience and accessibility for travellers.

The Group CEO of Wakanow, Mr. Bayo Adedeji, in his own remarks, said “this collaboration is set to enhance customer satisfaction and offer a broader range of travel products and services.”

With the partnership, Ufitfly’s services that include Educonsult package, European packages and pilgrimage exercises will be integrated into the platform of Wakanow while Wakanow will also feature Ufitfly’s offerings and services in order to provide a united front to the market.

Others present at the event from Ufitfly include the Director of Operations, Mr. Bisola Folarin and Head of Administration and Human Resources, Mr. Ademola Adetunji as well as Wakanow’s Head of Business Development, Mr. Gbenga Onitilo.