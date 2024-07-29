Tinubu Applauds Military’s Anti-Terrorism Efforts

*Influx of weapons into conflict zones dangerous, says UN

Ikechukwu Aleke in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has applauded the valour and bravery of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, in curtailing the menace of terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, farmers/herders’ clashes, secessionist agitation, and other violent crimes across the federation.

President Tinubu gave this commendation in Kaduna, during the graduation ceremony of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College (AFCSC), Jaji Senior Course 46.



In a related development, the United Nations Office for Disarmament Affairs, has described the influx of weapons and ammunition into conflict zones as dangerous.

The Deputy to the High Representative of the UN Office for Disarmament Affairs, Adedeji Ebo, disclosed this while addressing the UN Council on 25 July on the current threats to international peace and security.

Ebo in a statement issued Sunday said any transfer of weapons and ammunition must take place consistently with the applicable international legal framework, including relevant Security Council resolutions.



President Tinubu’s commendation also trails successes recorded by the air component of Operation Delta Safe which uncovered and dismantled no fewer than 12 illegal refining sites and two reservoirs located in Abia and Rivers States, during special air operations aimed at minimizing the activities of oil thieves and other economic saboteurs, in Niger Delta region.

A statement by Acting Director, Defence Information, Brig. Gen. Tukur Gusau, said the president also tasked the college to redouble its commitment to professional development of the AFN.



Represented by the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Christopher Musa, the president noted that the military is essential to the security and stability of Nigeria as well as West Africa Sub-region and beyond.

Tinubu further said the College fosters invaluable networking opportunities for future operational collaboration.

He called on the foreign graduands to always remember the bonds forged and lessons learnt, keep the spirit alive, support one another and strive for unity and cooperation.

He told the graduating officers that most security challenges facing the world are both asymmetric and transborder involving mainly non state actors.

He added that the training will afford participants the opportunity to know how to counter such threats.



According to him, the past one year has been particularly challenging for the nation, but through the efforts of the military and other security agencies, the government has shown commitment to enhancing national security as well as a vision for a safe, secure, prosperous and strong nation.

He maintained that AFN is working tirelessly to enhance its combat effectiveness, operational capabilities and training necessary to eliminate the threat together with other stakeholders.

On a historic note, Gen. Tukur concluded that the college, which has been in existence since 1970 had a total of 240 participants as Senior Course 46 who passed through a 50 weeks rigorous training. Amongst the students are foreign participants from other Africa countries.



Also, the Director of Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force, AVM Edward Gabkwet, in a statement on Sunday, said armed reconnaissance undertaken by the air component of operation Delta Safe, in Umueze in Abia State, revealed several illegal refining sites situated in many fenced households.

This information, he said was subsequently relayed to ground troops for further exploitation and necessary action.

“Heading towards Owaza, three illegal refining sites were observed hidden under thick vegetations, which were subsequently destroyed. Thereafter, the crew followed the river line down to Komkom and Okoloma in Rivers State, where nine illegal refining sites and two reservoirs were discovered and destroyed. In total, 12 illegal refining sites and two reservoirs were destroyed,” Gabkwet said.



He noted that the sighting of illegal refining sites in fenced living environments is indicative of the sophistry of the illegal oil refining trade that would require other means beyond air strikes to checkmate.

According to him, those engaged in these acts, especially in fenced living environments, are again reminded of their danger to human lives and health as well as the environment.



Gabkwet assured that armed reconnaissance missions as well as destruction of illegal refining sites will continue unabated until crude oil theft and other forms of economic sabotage are reduced to the barest minimum.

Meanwhile, Deputy to the High Representative of the UN Office for Disarmament Affairs, Adedeji Ebo highlighted the ongoing war in Ukraine, noting that the provision of military assistance and arms transfers to Ukraine’s armed forces continue amid the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, which began on February 24, 2022, in violation of the UN Charter and international law.

Ebo noted: “Any transfer of weapons and ammunition must take place consistently with the applicable international legal framework, including relevant Security Council resolutions.”

Citing data from the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), Ebo reported that 11,430 people have been killed and 23,228 injured since the invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces began, although the actual numbers are likely higher.

According to him, the influx of weapons and ammunition into conflict zones escalates tensions and significantly risks diversion and proliferation, even in post-conflict.

Ebo mentioned reports of states transferring or planning to transfer weapons, such as uncrewed aerial vehicles and ballistic missiles, to Russian forces, which have been used in Ukraine.

Countries convened in June to evaluate the progress of the UN Programme of Action on Small Arms and Light Weapons and its International Tracing Instrument and unanimously adopted measures aimed at preventing, combating, and eradicating the illicit trade in small arms and light weapons through 2030.

States need to implement those measures and other related commitments, he urged, as well as fulfill their obligations under various international instruments to prevent the diversion of arms and regulate the global arms trade.

Ebo stressed the importance of measures to prevent weapons diversion to reduce instability and aid post-conflict recovery in Ukraine.

He added: “In June alone, 72 percent of civilian casualties resulted from artillery shelling, rocket systems, and aerial bombardments, with 26 percent caused by missile and loitering munitions strikes. June saw the highest number of child casualties this year, which he found deeply concerning.”

Ebo further mentioned the ongoing civilian deaths and infrastructure damage caused by armed uncrewed aerial vehicles and missiles.

He acknowledged reports of increasing cross-border strikes by Ukraine into the Russian Federation using missiles and drones, with some incidents reportedly resulting in civilian casualties according to Russian authorities.