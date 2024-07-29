Food Security: FG Distributes Assorted Fertilisers, Irrigation Equipment to Benue Farmers

George Okoh In Makurdi

Agricultural activities in Benue State have received a boost following the distribution of about four thousand bags of fertilizer and irrigation equipment to farmers to enable them go into large scale farming to achieve food security in the country.

Similarly, the federal government has also distributed bags of rice to Benue citizens to reduce the hardship being faced by citizens to feed themselves and their families.



Making the distribution on Saturday in Makurdi, the Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof. Joseph Terlumun Utsev, explained that the distribution of the fertilizer and irrigation machines was in addition to the earlier distribution to the state by the federal government to ensure bumper harvest and all year-round agriculture in Benue which is an agrarian state adding that such interventions were ongoing across the thirty-six states of the federation and the FCT.

According to the minister, the fertilizer and irrigation machines which were free of charge were to make agriculture attractive and to encourage more youths and women to venture into farming to make ends meet.



The minister maintained that with the declaration of the state of emergency on food security, both the federal, states and local governments were working together and assiduously to ensure that every Nigerian has food to eat at no cost.

Professor Utsev announced that construction of dams and water schemes across the country including Benue were ongoing to ensure irrigated agriculture and enable citizens have access to clean and safe water especially those in rural communities.



He told Benue people that the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has also introduced reforms aimed at improving the lives of citizens such as Student Loans, Mass Urban Housing Scheme across the thirty-six states and FCT, ongoing construction of roads across the thirty-six states to ease vehicular movements and enable farmers transport their farm produce to the markets.

The minister said work on the construction of River Katsina Ala at Buruku crossing has also commenced while approval has been made by the Federal Executive Council for the construction of Makurdi, Gboko and Katsina Ala road.



He added that conscious efforts were being made to tackle insecurity in Benue and other parts of the country.

He urged Benue people to appreciate the tremendous support and attention the state has received under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration and appointment of many sons and daughters into key federal positions.

The Water Resources and Sanitation Minister appealed to Benue people not to be part of the planned nationwide protest being canvassed by some people saying President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was aware of the challenges facing the country and was doing everything possible to address them and return Nigeria to greatness.



Speaking at the occasion, House of Representatives Member for Kwande Ushongo Federal Constituency, Mr. Terseer Ugbor, said the National Assembly was committed to working in synergy with the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to provide the desired dividends of democracy to citizens.

This is exemplified in the recent passage of a new National Minimum Wage for Nigerian workers and the Student Loan scheme where thousands of Nigerian students have already been enrolled, he said.



On their part, members of the Benue State House of Assembly who spoke through Gboko East representative at the Assembly, Mrs. Becky Orpin, said they were solidly behind the policies and programmes of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration stressing the country stand to benefit more from the administration.

They called for more patience and understanding with the administration and thanked the Nigerian judiciary for restoring local government autonomy.

Speaking on behalf of the Benue youths, Mr. Terdindi Adom and President, National Union of Benue State Students, Mr. Sylvester Terwase, as well as a retired civil servant, Mr. Peter Chiangi and market women who also spoke at the occasion, enumerated the achievements of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu within one year in office.



They vowed never to be part of any protest against the administration of President Tinubu who they said was on track to address the yearnings and aspirations of Nigerians.

They expressed appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Secretary to the Government of the Federation Senator George Akume, and the Honourable Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof. Joseph Terlumun Utsev, for supporting Benue farmers with fertilizer free of charge and food items and pledged their total loyalty and support to the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to succeed.