Edo Guber: Ighodalo Holds Meeting with Etsako East PDP Stakeholders

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin-City

Ahead of the September 21 governorship election in Edo State, Dr Asue Ighodalo, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday held a crucial meeting with party stakeholders in Etsako East Local Government Area.

The meeting which held behind closed doors was at the behest of the local government chairman, Benedicta Attoh, with the purpose of leveraging on the road show held three days earlier by supporters of Ighodalo and his running mate, Osarodion Ogie and the PDP in Auchi.



Also, Ighodalo joined hundreds of congregants to worship at the Omega Fire Ministries International, Auchi, Etsako West Local Government Area.

The worship session presided over by the Senior Pastor, Apostle Johnson Suleman, warmly welcomed Ighodalo when his presence was announced.

The visit has been described as a further demonstration of Ighodalo’s commitment to connecting with various communities and different faith groups across the state.



In a short address to the congregation, Ighodalo expressed appreciation for the opportunity given him by Suleman to worship with the rest believers and was particularly grateful for the privilege to address the worshippers.

While expressing his gratitude for the warm reception accorded him, he underscored the importance of unity and faith in driving the progress of Edo State which he has aptly envisioned in his “The Pathway to Prosperity for All” manifesto.



Ighodalo described the Church as an important non-partisan society stakeholder. He emphasised that the church has a crucial role to play in teaching values like compassion, discipline and accountability.

He reiterated his commitment to serving the people of the state and his determination to make the state a first world sub-national sovereign in Nigeria if elected as the state’s governor in September.