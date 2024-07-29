Edo 2024: PDP Accuses Police of Being Bias  

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin-City

The Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday accused the police of acting in manners that suggest that they are a wing of the All Progressives Congress (APC), preferring to rather attend to issues raised by the APC and its agents while disregarding complaints by other actors in the polity.

The state chairman of the PDP, Dr. Tony Aziegbemi, who made the accusation while addressing journalists in Benin-City, said few weeks ago, the Deputy Director General, Media and Publicity of the PDP Election Campaign Council, Rev. Olu Martins, was invited and arrested by officers of the Nigeria Police Force based on a petition against him.

He explained that Martins was subsequently arraigned in Court and granted bail after meeting the necessary bail conditions set by the trial Judge and the case was subsequently adjoined.

Aziegbemi disclosed that on the contrary, he as the chairman of the PDP in Edo State, wrote a petition over comments by the chairman of the State’s chapter of the APC where he threatened to mobilise and lead youths to stone the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, which is clearly a recipe for violence and chaos in the State, given the sensitivity of the Office of the Governor.

Adding that a video evidence of the threat and an accompanying petition were submitted to the Commissioner of Police in Edo State.

“Surprisingly, no action has been taken on the matter since the petition was submitted, unlike the swift manner in which the Police responded to the petition against the Deputy Director General, Media and Publicity for the PDP Campaign Council,” he said.

Aziegbemi added: “On Thursday, July 18, thugs linked to the APC unleashed mayhem on innocent citizens along the Benin Airport Road, in the guise of welcoming the impeached Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu and the Governorship candidate of the APC, Monday Okphebholo.

“The ensuing chaos led to the destruction of property of law abiding members of the public and the unfortunate death of a Police Officer.

“There are video evidence and a newspaper publication of this incident which clearly identified thugs and members of the APC who carried out this wanton destruction of property and breach of public peace.

“A petition, to which all the evidence was attached, was again submitted to the Commissioner of Police in Edo State. Unfortunately and predictably, the Police Commissioner has failed to act on this petition and none of the people have been arrested.

“Rather, they have deployed a tactical team of policemen to arrest and harass at least 22 members and leaders of the PDP in Edo State, who are currently under heavy surveillance, in connection with the said public disturbance of Thursday, July 18, even though there is no evidence to show that they were at the scene of the said event.

“The Police, from their actions and inactions in the wake of the developments in Edo State, appear to be acting a script in selective justice, preferring and nitpicking the petitions

over which it acts, prefering rather to be better disposed to attention to petitions raised by the APC.

“We will like to stress that the Police is funded with taxpayers’ money and is obligated to act in manners that preserve public peace, ensuring that everyone has equal and unhindered access to justice. We are concerned about this pattern of abuse of justice dangerously perpetuated by the Nigeria Police Force, especially in the run-up to the September 21 governorship election.”

He said the preferential conduct portends a rather disturbing trend that must be checked in the interest of peace in the state and enjoined the Police to keep to its professional mandate and not act as an instrument in the hands of desperate politicians who are hell-bent on destroying the state in pursuit of their selfish ends.

“We call on the Inspector General of (IG) Police to use his good offices and formations to ensure that the actual criminals are brought to book as against the innocent members of society being accused unjustly. The actual criminals are parading the streets freely and bragging about that nothing can happen to them as long as they belong to the ruling party APC,” Aziegbemi alleged.

He therefore, called on the IG of Police to safeguard and uphold democracy within the state, and be seen to uphold the Rule of Law, adding that Nigeria belongs to all its citizens and the right of membership of associations is guaranteed by the Constitution.

When contacted for reaction, the Edo Commissioner of Police, Funsho Adegboye said: “The cases are in Abuja now, so any enquiry should go to the Force CID.”