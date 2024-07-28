Apologise to Nigerians for Failure to Address Insecurity, Economic Challenges, Northern CAN Tells FG

John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the 19 northern states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has asked the federal government to apologise to Nigerians for its ineptitude and failure to address the security and economic challenges facing the country.



In a statement issued in Kaduna yesterday, the religious body said rather than trying to induce and influence some religious and traditional leaders to stop the protest, as being speculated, the government should apologise for its ineptitude and failure to address challenges threatening the very foundation of the country and improve the living condition of the people.



The statement signed by the Secretary General of Northern CAN, Mr. Sunday Oibe, said the planned mass protest against hunger and economic hardship had generated reactions by various groups and individuals across the country.

According to the statement, those planning the protest hinged their reasons on hunger, poverty insecurity, and the prevailing harsh economic environment in the country, among several other problems.



Oibe said: “There is no denying the fact that life in Nigeria has become unbearable as a result of these problems.

“Nigerians are indeed hungry, angry, and as resilient as they had always been, they are becoming hopeless about the state of the Nigerian nation,” CAN said.

The statement said the northern CAN was deeply worried about the situation of things in the country, noting that “the planned protest is an indication that things have gone really bad.”



The statement said those in government must acknowledge the fact that in a democracy, citizens have the right to peaceful protest over issues affecting their welfare.

“Northern CAN notes the efforts of the government in addressing the myriads of problems facing the country.

“However, such efforts have not brought about the desired succour for the people as the cost of living keeps rising amid security challenges”, CAN added.

It called on the government to “stop cosmetic or temporary approaches to tackling the issues and “provide pragmatic solutions that produce tangible and lasting relief.”



The statement alleged that, “since the removal of subsidy on petrol by President Bola Tinubu over a year ago, Nigerians have yet to enjoy its benefits.

“Insecurity continues to remain undermined by the Nigerian state. Almost on a daily basis, bandits/terrorists unleash mayhem.

“Mindless killings and kidnappings for ransom seemed to have become acceptable norms.

“The government must muster the political will to stop these marauding criminals that have destroyed socio economic activities in communities, especially, in the Northern part of the country.



“We believe the Nigerian Armed forces and other security agencies have the capacity to crush these criminals and their sponsors.

“This has been happening for years, and the government does not seem to have permanent solutions to it.

“Economic activities, particularly the agricultural sector, cannot thrive when bandits go about terrorising people.

“Hunger has now become a unifying factor for the masses. Government officials must be mindful of their utterances and actions to avoid provoking people groaning under hardship.

“The insinuation by some people that the protest is being promoted by some opposition elements is an insult on the psyche of Nigerians who are going through pain.



“The government must be sympathetic and apologetic in its approach to handling the situation.

“Nigerians have been “suffering and smiling” for too long while those in power behave as if the people don’t matter.

“The continued slide in the value of the naira has completely weakened the purchasing power of many Nigerians amid skyrocketing inflation.

“The naira exchanges for about N1,600 to the dollar, the government must do something about this.”

The association maintained that, “the idea of removing import duties and taxes on food importation does not make sense when our currency has depreciated to the lowest ebb.”