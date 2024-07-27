SimCard  to Deliver Comedy Night in Lagos November

Tosin Clegg

A fter a successful first edition in Bayelsa in 2022, followed by a sold out show in Delta in 2023, Ace Comedian, SimCard is set to hold the 3rd edition of his ‘Lie They Told Us Comedy Series’ in Lagos this November.

Talking about what inspired the name he says, “I got the Title Lies They Told Us from My Parents, Colleagues, Family, Relationships and the World At Large knowing that the World is basically built on Lies.”

Enthusiastic that the Lagos edition would be one of a kind and his guests would have a swell time, he discloses that, “My Previous Editions have been awesome so far as it all started June 12 2022 in Yenagoa where we did our first Edition and October 8 2023 in Warri, Delta State where we did the second Edition which was a huge Success. The experience has been amazing and we are looking at Lagos now before we prepare for Abuja. Our plans for the international scene would be Accra and London for now.

He adds, “Fans should expect Humor and Lessons as a lot of Lies will be unraveled such as How India defeated Nigeria 100 goals to 1, How Mungo Park discovered River Niger among other relatable and original jokes. Also I’m going to deliver nothing short of mind blowing and energetic performances.”

On the 2nd of November, the comedy show would feature the most celebrated and influential talents in the industry.

It would showcase both the rising stars, often referred to as the “New Cats,” and the seasoned veterans who have long been pillars of the comedy scene. This unique blend of fresh and established comedic voices promises to deliver a diverse and entertaining experience for all attendees, highlighting the dynamic range and evolution of comedy in Nigeria.