Nasarawa Govt Tasks LG Chairmen on Human Capital Development

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

The Nasarawa State Government yesterday urged tasked Chairmen of the 13 Local Government Areas in the State to key into its Human Capital Development agenda to ensure the rapid growth and enhancement of communities across the State.

The State’s Human Capital Development Agency had embarked on a Data Advocacy Roundtable Discussion with stakeholders at the local government level which had taken place in the Nassarawa-Eggon, Doma, Awe, Obi and Keana LGAs of the state.

Speaking yesterday, shortly after the HCD and Data Advocacy Roundtable Discussion in the Wamba, Kokona, and Akwanga LGAs of the State, the Director General of the agency, Habiba Balarabe Suleiman, said it was necessary for the council chairmen to work assiduously towards ensuring that appropiate actions were taken on matters concerning their respective LGAs and communities.

She, therefore, pledged the commitment of the Nasarawa State Government to partner local government councils in the State that are lagging behind in social amenities such as schools, healthcare centers, portable drinking water, markets, housing, toilet facilities, among others.

The DG further explained that the objectives of the roundtable was to address complex issues surrounding Human Capital Development, discuss the policy frameworks, engage diverse stakeholders on the six thematic areas of the state’s HCD agency and promote inclusivity in development initiatives.

She said, “I am happy that today’s outing in the three LGAs was successful. We have been able to engage with the council chairmen and other stakeholders, and I can say they now have an improved understanding on the activities of the Human Capital Development Agency, and they have all decided to key into the agenda for the benefit of their respective LGAs.”

She added that sustained collaborative efforts were needed to accelerate Human Capital Development in Nasarawa State, Nigeria and Africa at large, adding that a pathway to achieving it was through advocacy.

While expressing gratitude to the Africa Human Capital Development Plus for funding the project, the Director General mentioned the six thematic areas of the state’s HCD Agency to include Health and Nutrition; Education; Labour Force Participation; Youth; Social Development; and Local Government and Community Development.

On his part, the Executive Chairman of Wamba LGA, Asiru Bala, expressed gratitude to the Nasarawa state government for organising the stakeholders roundtable discussion aimed at supporting the communities in the LGAs to develop and add value to the society at large.

In his speech, the Vice Chairman of Kokona LGA, James Musa, while thanking the HCD Agency for the programme, said he would work towards enlightening his people about the programmes of the agency to enable them benefit from the kind gestures of the state government.