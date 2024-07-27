Dakore Miffed over Alleged  Celebrity ‘Side Chick’ Tag

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

There’s always a first time to everything that forms part of one’s social life.

For actress Dakore Egbuson-Akande, well known as Dakore Egbuson, this is the first time she’s found herself on the scandalous list of alleged celebrity “side chicks”, according to Gistlovers.

Among some popular Nigerian female celebrities, the social media post and related accounts made allegations about the star actress’ personal life, suggesting a past romantic relationship with Senate President Godswill Akpabio which she has since denied.

Ini Edo, also named in the alleged list however appeared unfazed about the allegations and has taken it as usual in her stride, ‘Maintaining her steeze, composure and summering at the same time,’ she wrote in the wake of the viral post, alongside pictures of her on vacation.

In retrospect, news or rumours of female Nigerian entertainment celebrities frolicking with politicians, high net worth individuals, and businessmen are perennial. There have been several reports of friends of benefits that go with dating personalities as such.

Maybe for the monetary rewards or benefits of exotic house or car gifts and the likes or all-expense paid trips to choice destination on vacation.

In Dakore’s case, of what benefit is it to her to have been allegedly involved in side chick romps? Is it for contract award? Or just for the fun?

Or is it for the prospect of earning any of the exotic gifts as supposed side chicks? Right, Dakore has taken a few good steps to tackle the “wahala”, other than waving it off as lie from the pit of hell. She has sworn not to allow anyone tarnish her name any further.

The beautiful mother of two had issued a disclaimer, debunking claims of inappropriate relationship. She reminded the public that she is happily married and had asked that the blogger remove the mischievous post.

She said she had never been involved in such dealings as she considered the allegations false and malicious; stressing that it has caused her distress and poses potential threats to her brand and reputation which she has worked so hard for.

She also said she would be taking legal action and offering a N5 million reward to anyone who could provide audio or video evidence of her alleged connection as side chick. Although mixed reactions have trailed her response, many favoured her.

She further asserts her claims and demands in a letter issued by her lawyers.

“I have not had any cause to see him or to be in the same room with him, not to talk of being one of his side chicks. I’m married, happily married, and I have two beautiful children.

“I have always been above board in my dealings with anyone, and for a jobless, wicked blogger to put my name amongst women who have been with this man is totally wicked and totally unfounded! And I am ready for any legal action because, this time, you have messed with the wrong person!

“I keep to myself, I mind my business, and do my work and for someone to want to tarnish my hard-earned name and image for some clicks? No way!”

But then again, there’s has been some mystery about the handlers of the gistlover accounts. Attempts to pinpoint a name or faces behind the controversial social media blog has ended in some wild guessing and attacks on some suspected female persons in Nollywood as sponsors.