Breaking: Senator Ifeanyi Ubah Dies in London, Senate Mourns

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah, is dead.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) stalwart, reportedly died in a hotel in London, the United Kingdom.

Sources close to him said he traveled to London two days ago.

The Senate in a statement by its spokesperson, Senator Adeyemi Adaramodu confirmed the death of Ubah.

Part of the statement read, “It is with deep sorrow and profound regret that the Nigeria Senate announces the passing of our esteemed colleague, Senator Ifeanyi Uba, who until his passing represented the Anambra South Senatorial District.

“Senator Uba was an exemplary leader, a committed public servant, and an indefatigable advocate for his constituents. His untimely departure represents a significant loss to the Senate, his community, and the nation at large.

“Prior to his illustrious career in public service, Senator Ifeanyi Uba distinguished himself as a prominent businessman and philanthropist.

“As the founder and CEO of Capital Oil and Gas Industries Limited, he made substantial contributions to Nigeria’s energy sector, fostering economic growth and creating numerous job opportunities.

“Through the Ifeanyi Uba Foundation, his philanthropic endeavors provided scholarships, healthcare, and vital support to the less privileged, profoundly impacting countless lives.

“Throughout his tenure in the Senate, Senator Uba demonstrated unwavering dedication to the progress and development of Anambra South and Nigeria as a whole.

“He was a beacon of hope, a champion of economic empowerment, and a steadfast supporter of legislative reforms aimed at improving the lives of all Nigerians.

“In expressing his condolences, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, remarked, “Senator Ifeanyi Uba was a dedicated and passionate legislator whose contributions have left an indelible mark on our nation.

“His commitment to his constituents and his work in the Senate were exemplary. He will be greatly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing and working with him.”

“The Nigeria Senate extends our deepest sympathies to Senator Uba’s family, friends, and constituents.

“We also offer our heartfelt condolences to the Government and people of Anambra State. We pray that they find strength and solace in the legacy of service and dedication he leaves behind.

“His memory will forever remain in our hearts, and his contributions to our nation’s progress will continue to inspire us all.

“May his soul rest in perfect peace.”

The entrepreneur was the Chief Executive Officer of Capital Oil which he founded in 2001.

It has outlets mainly in the South-East and South-West regions of Nigeria with one of the largest Tank Farms for petroleum storage in Nigeria.

The late politician won election to the Senate for the first time on the ticket of YPP in 2019 and 2023, before he defected APC.

Details later…..