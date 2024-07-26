Wema Bank Bags The Digital Banker Global Sustainable Finance Awards

Wema Bank, Nigeria’s foremost innovative bank and pioneer of Africa’s first fully digital bank, ALAT, received a total of three awards of excellence at The Digital Banker Global Sustainable Finance Awards Gala 2024, which held on Thursday, July 18th, 2023. The awards received include Outstanding Sustainable Finance – SME Finance, Best Digital Platform for Sustainable Finance and Sustainable Finance Professional of the Year – Africa.

Representing Moruf Oseni, the Managing Director of Wema Bank, the Bank’s Chief Digital Officer, Olusegun Adeniyi, received the first two awards on behalf of the Bank, underscoring the Bank’s commitment to utilising digital innovation for sustainable impact. He said, “Digital is in the core of our DNA at Wema Bank, and it runs through all we do. It is undeniable that digital is the future so to ensure that our customers continue to thrive sustainably, we have undertaken the responsibility of championing digital empowerment with attention to sustainable societal impact; as captured in our sustainability vision, ‘providing digital solutions for societal impact’. This vision continues to fuel our actions and solutions, and we are honoured that our impact is being recognised.”

Wema Bank’s Head of Corporate Sustainability and Responsibility, and recipient of the third award, Sustainable Finance Professional of the Year in Africa, Abimbola Agbejule further charged institutions to intentionally promote sustainability for the benefit of the Nigerian people. According to her, “This is a testament to all the good work that we do at Wema Bank, and I must say thank you to all the sustainability champions bank-wide who continue to help us implement the sustainability and ESG initiatives that we design for the Bank.”

The Managing Director of The Digital Banker, Nirav Patel, added, “This is a truly special occasion as we recognise, honour and celebrate industry leading initiatives introduced by worldwide financial services organisations as they leverage innovation and technology to deliver unique solutions that truly incorporate the principles of sustainable and responsible banking.”