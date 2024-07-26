Shaibu: APC on Its Way to Victory in Edo

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Embattled Deputy Governor of Edo State, whose status is still under consideration, Philip Shaibu, has said boasted that the All Progressives Congress (APC) was on its way to victory ahead of the governorship election in the state.

Shaibu disclosed this Wednesday night while speaking with newsmen after a visit to the National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC.

He said with the coming of Anslem Ojezua and the Deputy State Chairman of APC, Kenneth Asekhome, and himself back to APC, the party was assured of victory.

“The chances of APC is getting brighter and better everyday, because we that left APC to join the PDP to win in 2020 are back. We are the major factor that left APC including the state executive and the local government executives.

“I can authoritatively tell you now, the same state executives of APC that moved are back to APC. Election is about number, and if the game is about numbers, APC numbers are increasing and PDP numbers are depreciating.

“So, obviously, who will win the election are those whose numbers have appreciated not those who are declining. I can tell you that PDP is gone in Edo State. Even those that are still in PDP like Chief Dan Orbih, they affirmed that what is right must be done.

“Chief Dan Orbih is still in PDP, but he is not with them as far as this issues are concerned, because he is standing for what is right. And he is still insisting that until what is right is done, Asue Ighodalo is not the candidate of the PDP.

“We that have left for APC are now making APC stronger. Those in PDP are still there saying the right thing must be done, that Asue Ighodalo is not the candidate.

“A house divided against itself you know will not stand and my short journey to PDP was a terrible experience and I prayed that we never had such again.”

Shaibu stressed that he has never been a member of PDP until 2020, when he left because of Governor Godwin Obaseki, saying, “and because of the governor again, I have left PDP back to my home.”