Good Mama Detergent Rewards Customers

Good Mama, one of Nigeria’s leading detergent brands manufactured by Eko Supreme Resources Nigeria Limited, recently hosted the first of its kind “Naija Queen Open Market Fashion Show” across markets in Nigeria, and rewarded customers with over 10 million Naira worth of prizes.

Brand Manager for Good Mama, Ramat Haruna, stated, “This tour is our way of appreciating and inspiring our core customers – courageous women who balance their aspirations with family responsibilities. We believe that strength comes from within every Nigerian woman. The Naija Queen Open Market Fashion Show allows us to celebrate these women, creating a fun and engaging atmosphere, introducing our enhanced product, and reward loyalty while recruiting new customers. We want to show that with Good Mama, you can have powerful cleaning at an affordable price, without compromising on quality or your dreams.

“Participants and spectators alike were excited by the fusion of fashion and functionality. One winner noted, “This event has showed how Good Mama makes laundry easier and more enjoyable. It’s not just about cleaning; it’s about taking care of your clothes easily.”