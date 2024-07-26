Deputy Senate President Hails Tinubu Over North West Development Commission Bill Assent

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

Deputy Senate President, Jubrin Barau, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for according presidential assent to the North West Development Commission Bill.

With the presidential assent, the federal government intervention agency will address the deleterious state of infrastructural facilities in the region.



Speaking with journalists last night, Deputy Senate President and Senator representing Kano North who sponsored the Bill commended President Tinubu for signing the Bill into law.



He noted that it would mitigate the poor state of infrastructures in the region destroyed by the terror gang, Boko Haram.

He said: “The President has signed the North West Development Commission Bill into law. It has come to light that the commission is going to assist in the development of the North West.

“You are all aware of the development of that zone that is in the forefront of food production in this country but it has been ravaged of recent by activities of Boko Haram that has destroyed health, education and infrastructures. With this Commission, we can rebuild this region.

“Mr. President has showed that he loves the people of this region and whatever is done for North West, he has done for the entire country because we are all interconnected.

“He has shown that he has foresight and goodwill to develop this country.

I appeal to Nigerians to cooperate with him he has been showing to us what he did in Lagos. We appreciate what he has done.



“What he has done is a demonstration that he is a leader to be trusted; we have to be patient with him. We know that Rome wasn’t built in a day. Let us continue to pray for him.

“This is just his one year. Let us support him and sideline away those who want to distract him.”