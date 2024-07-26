  • Friday, 26th July, 2024

Avetium Consult, ManageEngine Harp on Advanced IT Control Solutions

Business | 1 hour ago

Avetium Consult, a leading Business Technology Solution and Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) company, recently hosted the TechExec Brunch Session, focusing on ‘Transforming the IT Landscape with Management Solutions’.

The event, which held in Lagos, highlighted innovative solutions poised to revolutionise the IT sector.

In collaboration with ManageEngine, renowned for its comprehensive suite of over 120 IT management software products and free tools, the session attracted notable CIOs, CTOs and Heads of IT from different industries. The event provided a platform for discussing cutting-edge IT management solutions and their potential to enhance business processes.

Speaking at the event, Managing Director of Avetium Consult, Mr. Adeyinka Adedokun, highlighted the critical elements necessary for modern IT operations.

“In today’s world, it’s essential to focus on data security, system agility, and cost optimisation in IT operations,” he said.

“Our partner, ManageEngine, is dedicated to these priorities. This gathering aims to facilitate the exchange of ideas, strategies, and goals, allowing us to explore and standardise improvements in IT operations across our organisations,” he added.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.