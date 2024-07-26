Avetium Consult, ManageEngine Harp on Advanced IT Control Solutions

Avetium Consult, a leading Business Technology Solution and Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) company, recently hosted the TechExec Brunch Session, focusing on ‘Transforming the IT Landscape with Management Solutions’.

The event, which held in Lagos, highlighted innovative solutions poised to revolutionise the IT sector.

In collaboration with ManageEngine, renowned for its comprehensive suite of over 120 IT management software products and free tools, the session attracted notable CIOs, CTOs and Heads of IT from different industries. The event provided a platform for discussing cutting-edge IT management solutions and their potential to enhance business processes.

Speaking at the event, Managing Director of Avetium Consult, Mr. Adeyinka Adedokun, highlighted the critical elements necessary for modern IT operations.

“In today’s world, it’s essential to focus on data security, system agility, and cost optimisation in IT operations,” he said.

“Our partner, ManageEngine, is dedicated to these priorities. This gathering aims to facilitate the exchange of ideas, strategies, and goals, allowing us to explore and standardise improvements in IT operations across our organisations,” he added.