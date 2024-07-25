Wike Warns Nationwide Protesters to Stay Away from FCT

. Says August 1 dedicated special day to honour traditional rulers

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike has read a riot act to the organisers of “End bad governance protest” on August 1 against biting economic hardship, saying that the nation’s capital was not available.

He made the declaration Thursday after an emergency FCT Security Council meeting that had in attendance the FCT Minister of State, the Area Council Chairmen, FCT Management team and heads of security agencies domiciled in the FCT,

ahead of the impending nationwide protests.

While he conceded that it was the right of the citizens to protest, he insisted that he would not allow the protesters to set the nation’s capital back.

He added the day proposed for the protest had been set aside to honour the FCT Traditional Rulers and to give certificates to them.

“Mr. President has given FCT so much support, that is why all of us can attest to the fact that there is a lot of changes going on in the FCT, and therefore we will not allow anybody to set us back, as we are looking forward to make sure that we take FCT to where it is supposed to be, as one of the major cities not only in Africa, but also in the world.

“So we will not anybody to disrupt peace and set us back. For those who want to protest on the 1st of August or thereabout, FCT is not available for such protest,” Wike said.

While the minister conceded that the people have the right to protest and demonstrate, the rights have to come within the ambit of the law.

“This period we think that all Nigerians should work collectively in order to salvage our country.

“I’m aware that there are challenges, and Mr. President and his team are working very hard to make sure that those challenges, those problems facing our country are being solved. We know that it is very difficult period for citizens.

“We urge all Nigerians to also have patience that at the end of the day, we will come out of this economic woes. We have seen the changes in the FCT; we have seen that government is working,” Wike said.

The minister also warned the protesters, saying the FCT had set aside the day when the protest is billed to commence as “a day FCT has set aside and the entire Area Councils will be jubilating to give out certificate of recognition to their traditional rulers”.

“So we will not allow that day that the entire FCT has set aside to honour their traditional rulers for the people to come and rejoice, and then somebody would say that he wants to disrupt us that day. So we want to make it categorically clear, that the day is a day the entire six Area Councils will be meeting to recognise and give out certificates of honour to their traditional rulers.

“We also invite our people to come and join us that day in celebrating, it is part of the achievements of the administration. So let the whole world hear us, and hear us very well that that day is not available for those who want to protest, and FCT is not available for the protesters,” Wike said.

The minister issued the warning to the protesters hours after he appealed to the residents of Saburi in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) during a road project inspection tour not to join the protest but to be patient.