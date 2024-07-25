Nine Clubs Begin Hostilities in RSA Squash Open at Ikoyi Club

A total of 36 players from nine top clubs in Lagos State are competing for honours from today till Saturday as the RSA Squash Open takes centre stage at Ikoyi Club 1938.

This event is jointly powered by Sports Bridge International (SBI) and Ikoyi Club 1938, in partnership with Zenith Bank Plc.

The squash players are expected to compete in the Men’s, Ladies and Veterans categories in the three-day event.

This year’s participating clubs are Ikoyi Club 1938, Old Trafford, Lagos Country Club, Ivory Health Club, Lagos Lawn, Apapa Club, UNILAG Staff Club, Yellow Dot, and Eko Club. The ages of participants range from 30 to 77.

The captain of the Squash section and the technical person in charge of the event, Oluwole Sojinrin, said all arrangements have been concluded for a hitch-free event.

He added that all the players and club participating in the tournament are eager to make impact in the event.

Co-founder/ CEO Sports Bridge International and convener of this 2024 RSA Squash Open, Rerhe Idonije, said it would be the first the entire would be meeting in one decade.

She said: “It would be a reunion of sort and we are all eagerly excited to be part of this. Our sponsors have been wonderful and we expect a very great event at Ikoyi Club.

“The SBI relationship with Zenith Bank and Ikoyi Club is amazing and that is the same spirit we are carrying into the tournament.”

The Chairman Squash Section of Ikoyi Club, Akinsope Roberts, says the elite club is always proud to host other clubs in high profile competition of this magnitude.

He promised all the participants that the event would be up to expectations in all aspects in line with the ideals of the club.