NiMet Certifies Enugu International Airport for Aeronautical Meteorological Services

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja





The Akanu Ibiam International Airport Enugu has been successfully certified to the NiMet’s quality management system ISO 9001:2015 scope for the provision of aeronautical meteorological services to the aviation industry.

The agency noted the move is a result of the directive by the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr. Festus Keyamo, SAN, to the DG/CEO Nigerian Meteorological Agency, Professor Charles Anosike, to ensure strict compliance with safety regulations and continuous upward movement of Nigeria’s rating by WMO and ICAO.

NiMet stressed this feat was achieved after a successful third-party audit of its products and services offered to airlines at Enugu International Airport by Certech Inc. Canada.

NiMet’s services were found to be in conformity with the requirements of ISO 9001:2015 standard after a rigorous audit that lasted from the 15th – 17th July 2024.

It is noted that NiMet was successfully recertified to the ISO standard in July 2023 for Murtala Muhammed International Airport Ikeja, Aminu Kano International Airport, Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja and the Port Harcourt International, Omagwa.

The ISO certification, NiMet said is usually valid for three-year period with a yearly surveillance and maintenance audit until the next recertification due date in the year 2026.

Work is ongoing to add seven (7) additional international airports; Maiduguri, Asaba, Owerri, Ibadan, Katsina, Yola and Kaduna to the scope of the QMS ISO certification in NiMet.

In a letter to the Director General and Chief Executive Officer of the agency, Professor Charles Anosike, dated July 17, 2024, with the heading ‘ISO 9001:2015’, and signed by Frank Strohmeier, Lead Auditor and Director at Certech, the certification agency noted: “The audit objectives for the surveillance audit were achieved. A systematic process audit was performed with emphasis on risks and objectives per ISO 9001:2015”.

Accordingly, the 3rd party audit by Certech Inc. Canada, resulted in the issuance of a revised certificate that states: “The Nigerian Meteorological Agency quality management system conforms to the requirements of ISO 9001:2015 for the provision of meteorological services to the aviation industry”.

It is noteworthy that this feat was achieved successfully at the very first time NiMet’s AeroMet products and services at Akanu lbiam lnternational Airport, Enugu, is being audited for certificatation to the ISO 9001:2015.

Speaking on this development, Prof. Charles Anosike, the Director General and Chief Executive Officer of NiMet said: “We are excited about this. Our Quality Management System (QMS) team led by Usman Abdulrahman have been working round the clock to achieve this feat. We are not stopping here as management is focused on overall improvement of standards at all our operational locations.”