Nigerians Set to Win Big in Learn2Win Quiz on Tinubu’s Policies

Iyke Bede

Today, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Nigerians will have the opportunity to test their knowledge of the policies, programmes, and projects of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in an exciting event called Learn2Win.

With ₦5 million in airtime up for grabs, this initiative promises to reward participants and enhance public awareness and engagement with the government’s policies and programmes, encouraging them to stay informed on current national developments.

Organised by the National Orientation Agency (NOA) and spearheaded by the Director-General, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, participants will be quizzed on a wide range of topics, including economic reforms, infrastructure projects, social welfare programmes, and other key initiatives.

Interested participants in the Learn2Win initiative are welcome to visit the NOA’s official website or follow its social media channels.

Issa-Onilu explained that the contest is targeted at the younger generation whose zeal for learning may be fired up when it is tied to enticing rewards and recreation.

“Government has a of programmes conceived and executed for the benefit of the populace, but if they are not aware, they can’t benefit from it. The money on offer will continue to grow. We are starting with N5 million, but it will definitely get bigger. We are hopeful that we can partner other agencies of the Federal Government and corporate Nigeria,” said the NOA boss.