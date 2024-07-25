Foundation Distributes 6,000 Free Fertilizer Bags to Bauchi Farmers

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

In a move to support local farmers in Bauchi State, a charity organisation in the state, Wunti Al-khair Foundation, has commenced the distribution of 6,000 bags of fertilisers free of charge to farmers across the 20 local government areas of the state.

The foundation launched the distribution exercise yesterday at the Bauchi Central Eid Mosque.

According to Isiyaka Ismail Wunti, an official of the foundation, the distribution would be done in two phases, with the first phase benefiting seven local governments, including Bauchi, Toro, Alkaleri, Kirfi, Misau, Dambam, and Darazo, adding that the remaining areas would receive their shares on Saturday.

He said the beneficiaries include members of All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Bauchi State chapter, and individual small scale farmers selected from wards across the state.

Isiyaka explained that the programme aims to alleviate the economic burden on farmers, who are struggling with high prices of essential commodities and farming inputs, particularly fertilisers.

He further stated that the gesture was part of the foundation’s contribution towards encouraging sufficient food production in view of the skyrocketing prices of food items.

According to him, “This initiative is a significant contribution towards achieving food sufficiency and security in Bauchi State, and is expected to bring relief to farmers, enhance agricultural productivity, and boost economic growth in the region.

Some of the beneficiaries, who spoke at the event, expressed gratitude to the foundation for the support, saying it was a significant succour in view of the exorbitant prices of fertilizer at the market.