Canon Central and North Africa Celebrates Success of “Women Who Empower” Program in Nigeria

In a groundbreaking partnership, Canon, a global leader in imaging solutions, has successfully concluded its “Women Who Empower” initiative in collaboration with WISCAR (Women in Successful Careers) in Nigeria. The month-long program aimed to equip women with valuable skills and knowledge in the print and imaging industries.

The program, which culminated in an event held on July 24th at Radisson Blu Ikeja, Lagos, was attended by participants, media, industry leaders, and senior executives from Canon and WISCAR. The initiative consisted of three modules: printing, photography, and content creation, each designed to empower the 15 participants.

The content creation curriculum was led by Canon Ambassador, Nigerian cinematographer and director, Daniel Ehimen, who equipped the participants with essential videography skills, including camera mastery and the art of storytelling. The photography curriculum and the printing module were led by Emmanuel Oyeleke, a Nigerian lifestyle photographer and Canon ambassador, who focused on the core principles of photography and printing solutions.

“Our partnership with Canon has been a resounding success, empowering women in the print and imaging industries,” said Mrs. Amina Oyagbola, Founder and Chairperson of WISCAR. “This collaboration serves as a powerful blueprint for partnerships that break down barriers, drive meaningful change, and pave the way for a more inclusive future in the print and imaging industries.”

Somesh Adukia, Managing Director of Canon Central & North Africa, echoed the sentiment, stating, “Canon is guided by an unwavering commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion. We believe in creating an environment where everyone can thrive, and collaborating with partners like WISCAR reinforces this commitment.”

The event culminated in a captivating portfolio exhibition, where participants showcased their remarkable achievements and newfound skills. Two standout participants, Joy Ngwolo and Obianuju Lilian Ikegbune, were honored for their exceptional dedication, creativity, and progress during the program.

The “Women Who Empower” campaign marks a significant milestone in empowering women in the printing and imaging sectors. As Canon continues to champion diversity and inclusion, initiatives like this demonstrate the power of partnerships in driving positive change. With plans for future collaborations and programs, Canon remains committed to its mission of empowering individuals and communities through innovation and creativity.