RISS Graduates 29 Students, Class of 2024

Oluchi Chibuzor

The Redeemer’s International Secondary School (RISS) Maryland has graduated 29 students of the class of 2024 set, known as ‘visionaries’.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony in Lagos, a member of the Board of Governors, RISS, Ben Akabueze, charged the students to set high standards while maintaining the values inculcated into them at RISS.

Akabueze said, “And when I talk about values, that includes the value of putting God first as they have been taught here. You know, there is nothing that they will not be able to confront and surmount. There will be no mountain high enough to stop them.

“There is no valley deep enough to restrain them. They will get to their destinies. And that is why I said to them in the brief charge I gave them that as they go forth today, they should take all limits off themselves.”

The School Principal, RISS, Mrs. Feyisara urged the students to write their vision and work towards it. You must have a plan for yourself and work earnestly towards it. We have often told you that if you do not have a purpose, other people will coopt you into theirs; you will travel on other people’s journeys and timelines”, she said.

The Vice-Principal, RISS, Tony Nwaonusuru, said the class of 2024 demonstrated their charitable and philanthropic gesture to the “Makoko community through their innovative water project that won the Your World award. They showed empathy, love and collaboration to your community.”

The award for the best-graduating student, Chukwurah Anyafulugochukwu, validated her efforts in studying.

“I feel like my efforts have been validated and like it was not all for nothing; the work went in. I am very interested in social media, but knowing your priorities and everything, you will definitely not be distracted,” she said.