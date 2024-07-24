Olukoyede: Leading the Fight Against Corruption

Corruption is without doubt stunting growth and development in Nigeria. However, the new push to tackle the scourge by the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Olanipekun Olukoyede, is an indicator that there may be some light at the end of the tunnel. Folalumi Alaran reports.

A recent report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has indicated that N721 billion was received as bribe by Nigerian public officials in 2023.

The report titled, “Corruption in Nigeria: Patterns and Trends”, was based on a survey conducted with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime. The report showed that the average cash received by public office holders in 2023 was N8,284, an increase from an average of N5,754 in 2019.

The report also revealed that N721 billion paid in bribes across the country in 2023 amounted to about 0.35 per cent of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

It said: “According to the 2023 survey, the average cash bribe paid was 8,284 Nigerian Naira. While the nominal average cash bribe size has increased since 2019 (from NGN 5,754), this does not account for inflation. The inflation-adjusted average cash bribe in 2023 was 29 per cent smaller than in 2019 in terms of what could be bought with the money.

“Overall, it is estimated that a total of roughly NGN 721 billion (US$1.26 billion) was paid in cash bribes to public officials in Nigeria in 2023, corresponding to 0.35 per cent of the entire Gross Domestic Product of Nigeria.”

The report further revealed that more than 95 per cent of all bribes paid in 2023 were paid in monetary form (cash or money transfer), stating that more than N700 billion in cash bribes were paid by citizens to public officials in the same year.

It is noteworthy that the NBS ranked corruption 4th among the most important problems affecting the country in 2023, after the cost of living, insecurity and unemployment.

It noted: ‘’Nigerians’ confidence in the government’s anti-corruption effort has been declining over time and across regions. While in 2019, more than half of all citizens thought that the government was effective in fighting corruption, in 2023, the share declined to less than a third of all citizens.

“The downward trend in the citizen’s confidence is observable across the entire country, with all six zones recording reductions of more than 10 percentage points between 2019 and 2023 in terms of the share of citizens who thought the government was effective in fighting corruption.”

The report indicated that 56 per cent of Nigerians interacted with a public official in 2023, down from 63 per cent in 2019.

Despite this reduction, bribery remains widespread, with an average of 5.1 bribes paid per bribe payer, totalling approximately 87 million bribes nationwide. This is a decrease from the 117 million bribes estimated in 2019.

It was also disclosed that bribery is more common in rural areas, with rural residents paying an average of 5.8 bribes compared to 4.5 bribes in urban areas.

On payment mode, the report noted that over 95 per cent of bribes were paid in monetary form (cash or money transfer) in 2023.

It said public officials were more likely to demand bribes while private sector actors included doctors in private hospitals, which increased from six per cent in 2019 to 14 per cent in 2023.

Nevertheless, it is a known fact that systemic corruption is a major obstacle to stability and economic development in Nigeria.

Checks revealed that in the 64 years since independence, corruption has cost the Nigerian economy more than $550 billion.

In 2022, World Justice Project Rule of Law Index said the country’s endemic corruption also contributed to its overall weak rule of law and ranked Nigeria 120 out of 140 countries surveyed in absence of corruption in 2022.

Undoubtedly, corrupt practices in the justice system often lead to slow and ineffective dispensation of justice.

However, despite of the endemic corruption in the country, the renewed push by the Chairman of EFCC, Mr. Olanipekun Olukoyede appears to be giving some kind of hope to the country.

Although, Olukoyede recently admitted that apart from terrorism, corruption is the next deadliest affliction of humanity. He said most of the governors being prosecuted today were those who couldn’t pay minimum wage.

His words: “Most of the governors being prosecuted today were those who couldn’t pay minimum wage”.

The EFCC boss made this known while addressing stakeholders recently at the Unity Fountain in Abuja to commemorate the 2024 African Anti-Corruption Day.

Olukoyede called for enhanced and consistent commitment to whistle blowing by Nigerians to tackle the menace of economic and financial crimes and other acts of corruption.

According to him: “Aside terrorism, corruption ranks as the next deadliest affliction of humanity in every region of the world. In view of the danger and threat to our existence which corruption represents, it is imperative that individuals, communities, corporate bodies and indeed the whole world join hands to tackle it frontally. One way of doing this is through the whistle-blowing initiative”.

Olukoyede was of the opinion that the fight against corruption required absolute commitment to integrity and unfaltering focus.

He said: “We cannot win the war against corruption through lip service, emotional outburst or mere mob campaigns. There is a need for commitment, passion, consistency and credibility of intelligence. Every whistle blown must point towards truth and evidential proofs.”

The EFCC boss urged the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) to be part of the anti-graft war saying “this is an urgent need for us to fight corruption and NLC will throw its weight behind the agency in all fight against corruption.”

Also speaking, NLC President, Comrade Joe Ajearo said the union will fully support the EFCC in its fight against corruption.

On his part, Chairperson, Conference of Civil Society and Coordinator Civil Military Co-operation (CIMCO), Adams Otakwu, commended the EFCC for galvanising Nigerians to stand against corruption.

He said: “It may interest us to know that upon all the threats to national security, inclusive of terrorism, insurgency, proliferation of small arms and light weapons the most insidious of them is corruption and that is why the fight against corruption must be tackled head on”.

The fight against corruption in Nigeria appears to have lost steam. In most cases, the party in power uses the anti-graft agency as a witch-hunt against perceived political enemies.

But with what has been witnessed since Olukoyede assumed office, it appears that the strategic steps and holistic approach being applied by the commission under his leadership may as well reinvigorate the fight against corruption in the country.