NASS Amends Police Act, IGP to Remain in Office Based on Appointment Letter Terms

•Police chief directs DIGs, AIGs, CPs to clamp down on vandals of critical infrastructure, economic saboteurs

Sunday Aborisade and Ikechukwu Aleke in Abuja





The National Assembly, yesterday, passed a Bill to amend the Police Act.

The proposed legislation was meant to allow the Inspector General of Police to remain in office based on the terms of his or letter of appointment.

The Bill was passed for first, second and third reading in both chambers.

After the first reading on the the floor of Red Chamber, the Senate Majority Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, led the debate for the Second Reading of the Bill.

He said, “The Bill was read for the first time today, 23rd July, 2024. Mr. President, my dear Colleagues, this Act seeks to enable a person appointed to the office of Inspector-General of Police to remain in office until the end of the term stipulated in the letter of appointment.

“The Bill aims to revolutionise police operation by enhancing accountability, modernising policing method and fostering a more harmonious relationship between the police and the community. Accordingly, I hereby urge you all to support the quick passage.”

Senator Seriake Dickson objected to the Bill saying the amendment of the Police Act should have been done in collaboration with the Nigeria Police hierarchy.

Bamidele explained that the only amendment was to stipulate that the tenure of office of the Inspector General of Police which is four years and provided for in the Police Act, should be sacrosanct irrespective of whether the occupant of the office has attained mandatory retirement age.

Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has directed the management team of State Police Command to clamp down on those systematically vandalising the nation’s critical infrastructure.

He also noted that he recently reorganised and repositioned IGP Special Task Force on Petroleum and Illegal Bunkering (IGP-STFPIB), to enhance its operations as part of efforts to curb the menace of oil thefts and economic sabotage in Nigeria.

Egbetokun, who gave this directive while meeting with strategic police managers, in Abuja, also said the police recorded remarkable successes in the fight against criminalities in the last one month manifesting in the arrest of a total of 1,284 suspects nationwide.

“I want to take our attention to the issue of pervasive vandalism and theft of public properties and components of critical public infrastructure such as manhole covers, rail lines, and public lights.

“With its devastating negative consequences on national development, pipeline vandalism, in particular, has resulted in significant economic losses, environmental degradation, and loss of lives.”

The IGP said the theft of manhole covers has led to accidents, injuries, and even deaths, while the destruction of rail lines has disrupted transportation and hindered economic activities.