Goldman Sachs Names Senior Dealmakers in Key Reshuffle

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

Goldman Sachs has made a handful of senior leadership appointments within its investment banking team, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

The company named former JPMorgan banker Carsten Woehrn as joint co-head of Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) to “grow and develop our European franchise,” the memo said.

Woehrn led JPMorgan’s Infrastructure M&A franchise in Europe and has focused on transactions in healthcare, energy and transportation.

Goldman Sachs has also appointed Nimesh Khiroya as co-head of M&A in EMEA. Khiroya, previously head of activism and shareholder advisory in EMEA and Nordic M&A, will continue his role as co-head of UK Investment Banking.

The memo also confirmed Haidee Lee is returning to Goldman Sachs as global co-head of Sponsor M&A, having left the bank for JPMorgan in 2021. Lee served as co-head of strategic investor group mergers & acquisitions at JPMorgan.

Lee will work alongside David Kamo, global co-head of Sponsor M&A, and will be based in New York.

The leadership changes were announced as M&A activity is starting to pick up. M&A volumes hit $1.6 trillion globally in the first half of the year, up 20 per cent from a year earlier, Reuters previously reported.

Equity capital market volumes climbed 10 per cent during the same period. Wall Street banks reported a healthier pipeline for deals and a jump in investment banking activity in quarterly earnings last week.