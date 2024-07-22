  • Monday, 22nd July, 2024

Swiftlink to Deepen Financial Inclusion with Payment Services

Business | 6 hours ago

James Emejo in Abuja

Chairman, Swiftlink Global Services Limited, Alhaji Umaru Abdul Mutallab, has said the company remained committed to supporting the significant achievements in financial inclusion driven by the initiatives, programmes, and policies of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Federal Ministry of Finance.

Speaking at the recent launch of Swiftlink in Abuja, he said the platform will provide a robust, accessible, affordable, efficient, and adequate financial solution for the under- banked and un-banked in the nooks and crannies of the country.

He said the company seeks to become the major digital payment service provider especially in the North East where such footprints are almost non-existent.

Abdul Mutallab said the platform will engage in collections, payment and value-added services, terminal management, and agency banking services.

He said, “This is a journey to create harmonies for a system where even the everyday traders and farmers in villages can effortlessly access financial services from the convenience of their surroundings in a language that resonates with them and also access disbursements on social intervention programmes of the government and other development partners.”

