Police Officer, Two Gunmen, Three Civilians Killed in Aba Attack

* As troops dislodge IPOB/ESN fighters, recover arms, bullets in Imo, Abia

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia and Ikechukwu Aleke in Abuja

It was a dark Sunday for residents of Aba, the commercial nerve center of Abia State as six persons, including a police officer were killed in a deadly attack on a police patrol.

The state police command confirmed the attack and the resultant casualties in a statement issued by the state police public relations officer (PPRO), Maureen Chinaka.



In another security related development, the High Command of the Nigerian Army, yesterday said, its troops deployed for counter terrorism operations in Abia State, successfully dislodged and destroyed a terrorist camp belonging to the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), and the Eastern Security Network (ESN), in the Ezere Forest of Umuawa Aku, Okigwe Local Government Area of Imo State.

The Nigerian Army also noted that the major operation, which extended into Akawa Nnneato and Lomara communities in Umunneochi LGA of Abia State, resulted in the capture of a General-Purpose Machine Gun (GPMG), and other assorted items.



According to the Abia State Police Command public relations officer Chinaka: “armed men” driving in ash-coloured Toyota Sienna vehicel had attacked a police Rapid Response Squad (RRS) on patrol about 11.28am on Sunday along Ngwa Road in Aba.

“The armed men opened fire on the police personnel, and the operatives repelled the attack, preventing what could have been a deadlier outcome,” the police spokesperson said.



However, she stated that “during the exchange of gunfire, two of the assailants were neutralized, while others escaped with various degrees of bullet injuries”, adding that a police Inspector, Shehu Oyibo lost his life in the encounter.

Chinaka further stated that three civilians, including a teenage girl that were caught in the crossfire “were killed by bullets from the assailants”.

According to her, the victims “were later identified as Chika Godliveth ‘m’, Onyenaturuchi Jonah ‘m’ 32 years old, from Item, in Bende L.G.A of Abia State, and Eniobong Godsgift Clement ‘f’, 18 years old, from Akwa Ibom State.



“Bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the mortuary, while investigation is ongoing to arrest the fleeing hoodlums,” the PPRO said.

She said that the situation has been brought under control and urged the public “to go about their lawful activities without fear, as officers have been deployed to strategic locations in the state to ensure the protection of life and property”.



“Abians are also urged to report any suspicious movements or individuals with bullet injuries to the nearest police station,” she added.

Abia has since May witnessed increased attacks on security personnel mostly in Aba axis with all the three recorded attacks resulting in casualties.

The spate of deadly attacks started on May 30, 2024 when an army post was attacked by gunmen killing five troops at Obikabia junction in Obingwa Local Government Area, close to Aba.



On June 28, 2024 gunmen launched another attack, this time, on police checkpoint at Opobo junction also in Obingwa Local Government Area within the greater Aba metropolis.

Meanwhile, a statement by Nigerian Army, yesterday, said troops acting on actionable intelligence regarding the harassment and intimidation of local residents by the terrorist elements, swiftly mobilized to neutralize the threat.



“On arrival, troops engaged the terrorists in a fierce shootout, dislodging them from their camp. Troops exploited their success as they gave the fleeing terrorists a hot pursuit, compelling them to abandon a significant cache of arms, including one GPMG, assorted rounds of ammunition, two motorcycles, and two communication radios,” the statement further revealed.



The NA said the operation underscores its undeterred commitment to maintaining peace and security in the region, adding that troops will be decisive in dismantling any threat to ensure the safety of the communities.

According to the statement, this significant operation serves as a testament to the army’s dedication to protecting civilians and combating terrorism.

The NA concluded that the successful operation has not only served to disrupt the activities of the terrorist group but also sends a strong message on the army’s resolve to restore and maintain order in the affected areas.