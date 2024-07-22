Katsina Emir, Residents Hail Tinubu for 147-kilometre Road Construction

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Commuters and residents of Katsina State have hailed the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for awarding a contract for the reconstruction of the 147-kilometre Mararaban-Kankara-Katsina road after 27 years.

The federal road, which was reconstructed by the defunct Petroleum Trust Fund (PTF) in 1997, had witnessed numerous cases of kidnapping for ransom, killings and accidents due to its deplorable condition.

But the residents, who spoke in an interview with newsmen Monday, said the ongoing reconstruction of the road when completed, will tame the challenges and enhance the nation’s socio-economic activities.

One of the residents, Ibrahim Kankara, said the road if completed, will not only give impetus to the economic landscape of the state, but “will serve as a big boost to our national economy because this road links us to many states”.

Another resident, Umar Adam, hailed President Tinubu for awarding the contract, adding that it would significantly assist in reducing the spate of bandits’ attack on communities along the deplorable highway.

A commuter, Kabir Abubakar, said the intervention of the Tinubu-led Federal Government will reduce travel time, cost of transportation and improve socio-economic potentials in the agrarian belt.

On his part, the Emir of Katsina, Dr Abdulmuminu Kabir-Usman, explained that for awarding the contract, President Tinubu has demonstrated that he is a leader with listening ears.

The monarch, who spoke when he received the officials of Vipan Global Resources Limited, the company handling the project in his palace, urged them to ensure speedy completion of the project within specification.

He said: “l spoke at different fora on the need for reconstruction of the Mararaban Kankara-Katsina road given its economic importance, but our request was turned down. It is an important road to us because it eases the movement of goods from Katsina to other states.”

Earlier, the Managing Director of the Vipan Global Resources Limited, Mr Doumit Ters, said they have already commenced work even without the payment of mobilisation fee, and the project would be completed within the 24-month timeframe given to the company by the Federal Government.

He informed the traditional ruler that about 1,000 indigenes of the state have been engaged in the construction work, and vowed to execute quality work that will stand the taste of time.

Ters said: “We are constructing a quality and long-lasting road that can be used for many years to come. I want to use this medium to inform His Royal Highness that over 1,000 indigents of the area are engaged.”

While commending the emir for his support, Ters observed that the project, if completed, would boost the economy of the state, apart from easing the road transportation system.