Kennedy Ohanenye: We’re Not Victimised over Upscale of $500m Loan

Sunday Ehigiator

The Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs. Uju Kennedy Ohanenye, has debunked reports of victimisation surrounding a $500 million World Bank loan she refused to sign, clarifying that she is instead committed to efforts aimed at restructuring the loan to maximise its impact on the lives of Nigerian women and children, in line with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

In a statement signed by her Media Aide, Musa Abdulrahaman, the minister during a recent media engagement, clarified concerns surrounding the loan while also addressing her plans for women and children despite challenges faced by the ministry.

According to her, “There’s renewed hope for Nigerian women and children, especially with the unwavering support of our President,” minister stated.

“President Tinubu has pledged his commitment to facilitate the restructuring of the World Bank loan, which will significantly empower Nigerian women.”

The statement further read: “The minister clarified concerns regarding the loan’s legitimacy and restructuring. She emphasised that President Tinubu has approved restructuring the loan to remove unnecessary expenditures like Consultancies; advocacies etc. and ensure direct benefits like socio-economic empowerment for the target beneficiaries.

“Records have it that over $100 million has been previously allocated to support women’s economic productivity in Nigeria before the advent of this current administration.

“Upon the assumption of office as the Minister of Women Affairs, The World Bank offered the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs under the leadership of Barr Uju Kennedy Ohanenye a fresh loan, now activated at an increased amount of $500 million for Nigeria for Women Project which will directly impact a wider range of women throughout the country.

“Barr Uju addressed reports claiming she was being victimised regarding the loan, which is ‘absolutely false’ claiming that she’s enjoying Maximum cooperation from all parties involved.

“She encouraged women’s affinity groups and cooperatives to register on the Nigerian Women E-market portal to access the funds and broaden their socio-economic opportunities.

“Minister Ohanenye expressed optimism due to the strong support from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who has pledged to facilitate the restructuring of a $500 million World Bank loan aimed at empowering Nigerian women. The loan, part of the Nigeria for Women Project, will directly impact a wider range of women throughout the country.

“The minister clarified concerns regarding the loan’s legitimacy and restructuring, emphasising that President Tinubu has approved the removal of unnecessary expenditures to ensure direct benefits for the target beneficiaries. This move is expected to significantly empower Nigerian women and enhance their socio-economic opportunities.