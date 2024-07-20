Tension in Edo as PDP, APC Trade Blame over Shootings, Death of Police Officer

*Opposition party alleges commissioner of police complicit

*Shaibu: My spirit in APC, body in PDP, I’m fighting Obaseki to prove point



*Edo govt flays purported appointments by reinstated deputy governor

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin-City and Chuks Okocha in Abuja

As the gubernatorial election which holds on September 21, 2024, in Edo State draws closer, tension escalated yesterday following Thursday’s shooting at the exit gate of Benin Airport which left the two leading parties – the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the opposition, the All Progressives Congress (APC) trading accusations on who was responsible.

The shooting left a policeman dead and others injured with the APC standard bearer, Monday Okpebholo, attacked, while the State government and the reinstated Deputy Governor, Phillip Shuabu, traded blame over who was responsible for the incident.



This was as Shaibu, who was elected under the PDP, yesterday, said he was an unofficial member of the APC, declaring that his spirit left the PDP a long time ago.

However, the Chairman of Edo State chapter of the PDP, Dr. Anthony Aziegbemi, condemned the wanton destruction of property and resort to violence allegedly by Shaibu, and thugs of the APC.

On its part, the APC accused the PDP and the Commissioner of Police in Edo, Funsho Adegboye of complicity in the attack on Okpebholo and Shaibu.

Addressing journalists at a press conference in Benin-City the APC Campaign Council Director of Media, Kassim Afegbua, alleged that the ruthless shooting and killing of a policeman was witnessed by the police chief.



But the State Commissioner of Police exonerated himself of any wrongdoing during the mayhem.

PDP chieftain, Aziegbemi, who also addressed journalists at the party’s secretariat in Benin City, Edo State, said the incident showed how desperate the APC in Edo State had become, “in their bid to foist their mute and incoherent candidate on Edo people.”

The PDP chairman said the mindless act resulted in the breakdown of law and order in the State with the infliction of various degrees of injuries on passersby and security operatives and the loss of the life of a Policeman, condoling with the family of the deceased.

He said, “The Edo State chapter of the PDP has expressed shock over the wanton destruction of property and the death of a police officer as a result of the violence orchestrated by thugs of the APC under the guise of enforcing the Abuja Federal High Court’s judgement that reinstated the impeached deputy governor of Edo State, Comrade Phillip Shaibu.



“PDP is worried about the desperation of the APC and its candidate, Senator Monday Okpebholo to cause confusion and chaos in Edo State since they are obviously not ready for the forthcoming governorship election in the State.

“The incident that happened yesterday (Thursday) at the Benin Airport was unfortunate and unacceptable. It shows how desperate the APC handlers have become in their bid to foist their candidate on Edo people. It is quite disheartening that an innocent police officer lost his life due to the violence unleashed on innocent citizens by the APC, led by its governorship candidate, Senator Monday Okpebholo.

“It is saddening to hear that an innocent police officer lost his life. The PDP expresses deep sorrow over the death of this gallant officer. We commiserate with the family of the deceased and pray that our good Lord grants him eternal rest.”

Aziegbemi continued: “It is common knowledge that when a court gives a judgment, once there is a notice of appeal and an appeal for a stay of execution, the parties are expected to maintain the status quo.”



Also, Edo Government noted that the filing of a stay of execution in response to the court order or judgement that reinstated Shaibu, meant that the status quo ought to be maintained by all parties, adding that the embattled deputy until the Appeal Court decides otherwise, remained impeached.

Addressing a press conference in Benin-City, the State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr. Chris Nehikhare, however, declared that in a blatant disregard for the stay of execution as well as law and order, Shaibu allegedly mobilised thugs armed in a bid to make a show of his return to Benin following the court judgement.



Similarly, Special Adviser to the Edo State Governor on Media, Crusoe Osagie, called for Shaibu’s arrest, alleging that he was responsible for violence following his reinstatement as Edo Deputy Governor.

Speaking in an interview on ARISE NEWS, Osagie, detailed the events that transpired following the reinstatement of Shaibu.

Osagie recounted, “On Thursday when Philip and Okpebholo arrived at the airport after he got reinstated, the commissioner of police, Edo state met with them at the arrival lounge and showed them the stay of execution filed on the inspector general of police. He showed them the fact that this matter is on appeal and ordered them because as a matter of fact, if the police is giving you an instruction, it is an order. He ordered them that he has to go into the city peacefully and not with all those thugs he was carrying.”



Osagie alleged that Despite the police commissioner’s instructions, Shaibu entered the city with violence.

However, Afegbua told journalists that the APC had petitioned the Inspector-General of Police to look into the case and check how the police commissioner undermined the role of the police.

According to him, some members of the party, who saw the Commissioner at the airport had shared the intelligence of what was about to happen, but unfortunately, he ignored it.



“It is disheartening to observe that while the ruthless shootings were going on, the Edo State Commissioner of Police, CP Funso Adeboye was on ground at the Benin Airport and he did nothing to repel the vicious attack which led to death of one of his officers.

“As fate would have it, it was our Candidate’s Police attache that was killed, our candidate and the reinstated deputy Governor missed death by the whisker.

“From eye witness account, it is very clear that some of these hoodlums are members of the Edo Vigilante Network who were fully kitted in their uniforms.



“Indeed, is it very striking to observe that under the watchful eyes of the Edo State Commissioner of Police, one of his serving officers was killed without any iota of concern from him is indicative of the grand design by him in connivance with the State Governor and the PDP Candidate Dr. Asue Ighodalo

“The Commissioner of Police, Edo State Command has willfully undermined the responsiblity placed on him by law, that is protection of lives and property within his jurisdiction as he has become the puppet of the governor from whom he takes politically minded instructions.”

Also, in a separate statement signed by the Director of Publicity of the APC’s Governorship Campaign Council, Orobosa Omo-Ojo, noted that Okpebholo’s procession from airport to the APC Secretariat would have been conducted peacefully without any problem if the gunmen had not decided to ambush the candidate and his supporters at the Benin airport exit.



According to Omo-Ojo, “Let it be known that our candidate did not commit any crime by passing through the airport gate after arriving from Abuja. Likewise, members of the APC who received him on his arrival.

“Those that committed the murder of Inspector Ako and attempted to assassinate Senator Okpebholo are the hired criminals who were identified by security agents present at the scene as representatives of the opposition party.



“This unprovoked horrific act of political violence against a peaceful Nigerian Senator should have no place in Edo State. It should be unanimously and forcefully condemned by the Federal Government of Nigeria and the good people of Edo State.

“After a careful reflection, the APC regrets the killing of a serving police officer, who was murdered in cold blood while carrying out his official assignment.”

Reacting however, the commissioner of police exonerated himself of any wrongdoing during the mayhem.

The Edo Police Command expressed shock over the shooting incident that claimed the life of its operative, and vowed to bring to book all those involved in the dastard act.

A statement endorsed by the command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, made available to journalists in Benin-City City, noted that the incident was perpetrated by hoodlums suspected to be political thugs at about 1300hrd on Thursday, July 18, 2024 along Airport Road in the Benin metropolis.

According to the statement, on the aforementioned date and time, Shaibu and the governorship candidate of the APC arrived at the Benin Airport from Abuja, where their supporters in thousands rally round to welcome them, adding however that all of a sudden, political thugs emerged from nowhere with guns and other dangerous weapons and began shouting sporadically.

“In the process, bullets hit a Police Inspector, Insp Onuh Akoh, a personnel of No. 45 Police Mobile Force Abuja attached to Sen. Monday Okpebholo. The Police Inspector gave up the ghost on the way to the hospital for treatment and his body deposited at the military hospital in Benin City,” it added.

Phillip Shaibu: My Spirit in APC, But My Body in PDP, I’m Fighting Obaseki to Prove a Point

Phillip Shaibu has said he is an unofficial member of the APC, as his spirit left the PDP a long time ago.

This was as Edo State government faulted Shaibu’s alleged appointment of certain persons as aides in the Office of the Deputy Governor.

The newly reinstated deputy governor who spoke on ARISE NEWS Channel, also accused the Edo State Government of orchestrating an attack on him and Okpebholo, claiming that the state’s PDP-led government was going against the judgement reinstating him by attempting to keep him away from Edo State without a Stay of Execution Order.

Speaking on his current political allegiance, Shaibu said, “I am actually a member of APC, but unofficial. My spirit has left PDP for a long time, it’s only my leg and my body that are still there. Because if you check all the court declarations, you will discover that in Rivers, I am told that those people did not resign and they have not gone, so their party card is still with them.

“My party card in PDP is still with me, I have not picked party card of APC, so that is why I am saying that. But in terms of my spirit, my spirit has left PDP, it’s now in APC.”

Shaibu, speaking on the attack, he accused members of the Edo State Security Network of perpetrating the attack.

Explaining the events of Thursday, Shaibu said, “Going back to yesterday, the CP was aware I was coming because I called him. He called me first congratulating me and that they are expecting me.”

Shaibu added, “As we were about to go out, at the gate there was serious hold up, only to be told that people were outside- Edo vigilantes were outside blocking the gate. Not up to 30 minutes that they did that, the soldiers in the airport went to clear the gate, and we came out.

“As we just drove into airport road, the next thing was shooting- sporadic shooting by the men of the vigilante and po-of.”

Speaking about the Stay of Execution Order that the government claimed they had gotten against enforcing the judgement he go, Shaibu said what they obtained from the court was a notice that was filed, and until he sees a judgement that says he should stay the judgement he got, he does not believe that he could be stopped from returning to office as the court ordered.

“If you bring a stay, I will obey. I’m not a lawless person like them,” he added.

Shaibu replied the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media, Crusoe Osagie, who had accused him of organising thugs who shot at his convoy, saying: “What Crusoe is doing, I’ve already asked my lawyers to file contempt and to also file defamation of character.

“What he has just done is contemptuous, because the judgement that we have barred even the governor from interfering with my duties as deputy governor.”

“When it comes to violence, I know those that are highly violent, they are violence personified. I know them. And they’re in that system.”

He added: “I am fighting this fight to prove a point- proving a point and to help others that will fall into things like this. The institutions must be strengthened, and that is my own quest for going into politics, we must fight to make sure institutions work. And one of the reasons why I supported the governor was that we are bringing a fresher into the system that will help to strengthen institutions, but unfortunately, it didn’t work.

“He has shown now that it is the character of the person that actually matters, not where he’s coming from.”

Meanwhile, Edo State Government said it had observed some unsigned statements circulating on social media purporting to be the appointment of certain persons as aides in the Office of the Deputy Governor.

The statement by Nehikhare, stated that, “The fake document should be disregarded as it is part of the provocative actions by the impeached Deputy Governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu, to foment crisis in the State.

“It is clear that the impeached deputy governor is hell-bent on creating a sense of chaos in the state but the Edo State Government is resolved to put his antics in check and ensure that the state continues to run smoothly.

“We restate that Omobayo Marvellous Godwins remains the Deputy Governor of Edo State and the public is enjoined to disregard the shenanigans orchestrated by Shaibu.

“The government, once again, calls on citizens to rest assured that we will maintain peace and order as we charge them to go about their lawful businesses.”