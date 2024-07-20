Super Falcons Midfielder, Payne Completes Move to Everton

Everton have announced through the club’s official website, the signing of Super Falcons midfielder, Toni Payne, who joins the Women’s Super League side on a free transfer following th expiration of her contract with Spanish club Sevilla.

Payne, who spent the last six years with Sevilla, made a significant impact in Spain, netting 30 goals in 169 Liga Feminine appearances.

Before her time in Spain, Payne also played for Dutch club Ajax, showcasing her talent on various European stages.

Internationally, Payne has been capped 21 times by Nigeria and was a key member of the Nigeria squad that competed valiantly at last summer’s FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The Super Falcons midfielder expressed her enthusiasm about the move to Everton, describing it as a dream come true.

“I’m super-excited to be an Everton player. It’s been my dream to play in the UK and in such a strong league like the WSL,” Payne told Everton TV.

“I’m excited to have the opportunity to play at a club like Everton with so much history in football

“Now was the right moment for me to look for another challenge to push myself. It’s going to be different and new, and I’m really happy about my decision.”

On his first signing of the transfer window, Brian Sorensen expressed his excitement about adding Payne to the club.

He believes she is the perfect fit for the team, with her experience playing in Spain and for the Nigeria national team.

Sorensen praised Toni’s versatility, speed, intelligence, and lack of injury history, expressing confidence in her ability to succeed at Everton.

“I’m extremely happy to bring Toni to the club. She is exactly the type of player we need.

“I’m 100-per cent confident Toni can fit right into our team and into this league because she has a wealth of experience from Spain but also for the Nigeria national team.”