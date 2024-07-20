Showcasing Creatives is My Goal, Says Emmanuel Omotunde

Tosin Clegg

On a mission to ignite the creative spark within Ibadan through the Ibadan Music Festival, the CEO of MBI Entertainment, Emmanuel Omotunde, has shared that his inspiration is to create a platform where creatives can thrive and showcase their crafts. The Festival was created to support music artists in

Ibadan and has become a highly anticipated event which has gained its reputation even across the country and diaspora.

The first edition, on May 28, 2022, hosted over 1500 vibrant youths in Ibadan and the second edition hosted over 3000 on the 19th of May 2023. For the 2024 edition, the team decided to max out a new definition of experience through activities and brands.

Previous editions featured indigenous artists and key stake holders in the entertainment industry and the next edition promises to take the experience higher and introductions of guest performance. Omotunde added that, “I also aim to attract more investors to invest in the creative industry of Ibadan.” Pioneering the Ibadan Music Festival.”

The convener also affirmed that, “The festival stands out in terms of creativity and delivery. The joint performance of Artists, Djs and hypemen is one of the highlight of the festival.

“I’m also dedicated to fostering collaboration among stakeholders to collectively achieve remarkable milestones.”

Balancing his dual roles as a Serial Entrepreneur and entertainment maven, he shared insights into his strategic approach.

He highlighted that, “Running businesses and entertainment career together is difficult but I have been managing planning and execution pretty well by putting teams together to handle each task while I oversee everything.”