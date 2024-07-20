Kwara United Chairman Gives Reason for Sacking 22 Players

The Chairman of Kwara United Football Club, Kumbi Titiloye has clarified why the club sacked 22 players ahead of the upcoming 2024/2025 NPFL season.

Titiloye revealed this during an interview session with executives of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Kwara State Chapter in his office on Thursday.

The football administrator said players departed the club for reasons which include opportunities overseas.

He said, “The process of transfers and player acquisitions at the commencement and conclusion of seasons can be rather intricate.

“Players depart for a multitude of reasons; some due to more enticing opportunities overseas, others because they were deemed surplus to requirements, while a few left through mutual agreement.”

He also expressed the club’s ambition to secure a top position in the league in order to embark on a continental campaign.

“We are no longer content with being underestimated. Contrary to popular belief, Kwara United stands as one of the top five clubs in the nation.”

Furthermore, the chairman implored the club’s supporters to exhibit patience throughout the recruitment process, acknowledging the anxieties often associated with the transfer window.

“We all share a deep affection for this club and aspire to see it flourish. Hence, I humbly beseech the fans of Kwara United to display understanding and forbearance towards us.”Titiloye concluded.