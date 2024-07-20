Iheanacho Dumps FC Midtjylland for Portuguese Second-tier Side

Nigerian striker, Stanley Chimeremeze Iheanacho, has joined Portuguese second-tier side, Clube Desportivo de Mafra.

The 19-year-old signs for CD Mafra from Danish side, FC Midtjylland in a deal that will see him stay at the club till the summer of 2029.

Speaking at his announcement, the teenage Nigerian revealed his excitement at the opportunity to join the club, and looks forward to becoming an even better player with the Portuguese side.

Stanley Iheanacho penning a five-year deal with CD Mafra.

“I am very excited to reach this club, where I see many young talents with potential, which makes me happy. I’m looking forward to starting the season with CD Mafra and being able to develop and conquer,” the 2005-born forward said in quotes revealed by the club’s official website.

Iheanacho started his football career with FC Hearts Academy in Abuja, Nigeria. He grew through the ranks before signing for FC Midtjylland last year.

The Danish club are famous for churning out famous Nigerian talents, with Paul Onuachu and Frank Onyeka being solid examples. Stanley is no different, although he made no senior team appearance for the Hedens Drenge, he scored 19 goals in 30 games for the club’s youth team, including four in a game, in their league cup.

Stanley Iheanacho will join up with the rest of the team’s pre-season training as they gear up for their league opener against Paços Ferreira on the 8th of August at the Estádio Municipal de Mafra.