Franklin Nechi: A Shining Star in the War Against Drug Abuse

Franklin Nechi, Chairman, and Dr. Jane Kimemia, CEO of Optiva Capital Partners, the nation’s leading investment immigration wealth management company, were during the week inducted as War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) Ambassadors by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

They were honored as Worthy Ambassadors by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, in recognition of their commitment as positive role models for inspiring youths and supporting the Fight Against Drug Abuse.

Aptly described as a visionary leader by the NDLEA Assistant Commander General of Narcotics, Mrs Archie Abia Ibinabo, she named Mr. Nechi a “Worthy Ambassador” by the agency in recognition of his exemplary leadership and commitment to inspiring youths and supporting the fight against drug abuse.

The prestigious induction ceremony was performed at a special ceremony held at Optiva Capital Partners head office in Lagos. Mrs. Ibinabo praised Mr. Nechi for being a positive role model and a shining example of responsible leadership.

“Mr. Nechi has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to promoting the well-being of Nigerian youths and supporting the agency’s efforts to combat drug abuse. We are honoured to have them as worthy ambassadors and look forward to continuing our partnership in the fight against drug abuse.”

Mr. Franklin Nechi and Dr. Kimemia expressed their gratitude and humility upon receiving the award, saying, “we are truly honoured to be recognised by the NDLEA for our efforts in supporting the fight against drug abuse. As responsible business leaders, we believe it is our duty to give back to the community and inspire the next generation of leaders.”

The WADA induction is a testament to the dedication of the leadership of Optiva Capital partners to making a positive impact on society and inspiring others to do the same.

In celebrating a remarkable individual, Franklin Nechi, as he was inducted as a War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) ambassador of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), it was a re-affirmation of his unwavering dedication to the fight against drug abuse and his commitment to inspiring a drug-free Nigeria.

Franklin Nechi’s passion and leadership in the fight against drug abuse have been a beacon of hope for many. His tireless efforts to raise awareness, support rehabilitation programs, and advocate for drug policy reform have made a significant impact on the lives of countless individuals and families.

He has also supported various initiatives aimed at empowering youths and promoting community development. His philanthropic efforts have touched the lives of many, providing hope and opportunities to those who need it most.

As a WADA ambassador, Franklin Nechi will continue to inspire and empower youths to make informed choices and live drug-free lives. His influence will help shape a brighter future for Nigeria, free from the scourge of drug abuse.

The induction of the leadership of Optiva Capital Partners as WADA Ambassadors of NDLEA was also a gathering to celebrate a remarkable achievement in the healthcare landscape of Nigeria.

Revitalising Grassroots Healthcare

Optiva Capital Partners, a visionary investment immigration wealth management firm, has demonstrated its commitment to the well-being of Nigerians by investing in healthcare delivery for all.

Through its acquisition of a hospital and rebuilding of a community health center, Optiva Capital Partners has shown that corporate social responsibility is not just a buzzword, but a tangible action that can transform lives.

To this end, Optiva Capital Partners has since commenced in earnest the construction, upgrade, and rehabilitation of Agboyi Ketu Healthcare facility in Lagos State.

The rehabilitation covers the facilities, structures, the equipment, and totally upgrading the healthcare facility to ensure that women from that particular area are taken care of.

The objective of the firm, in alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) is to address maternal health care and reduce maternal mortality rate in Nigeria because different World Health Organisation reports state that Nigeria contributes up to ten per cent of the global maternal death.

Optiva Capital Partners will expand the healthcare facilities to accommodate more beds and enhance the quality of the maternity wards and labor rooms with state-of-the-art hospital equipment.

This is to ensure that a larger number of women in Agboyi Ketu Local Government receive enhanced maternity care. Through its collaboration with the Lagos State Ministry of Health, Optiva Capital Partners strives for a future where the number of women who lose their lives during childbirth is greatly minimised.

The rebuilding of Agboyi Ketu community health centre is a remarkable gesture that demonstrates Optiva Capital Partners’ understanding of the importance of grassroots healthcare.

By revitalising this critical facility, the company has ensured that primary healthcare services will be accessible to even more Nigerians, particularly in underserved communities. This investment is a shining example of how corporate social responsibility can be used to bridge the gap in healthcare delivery.

Commitment to Quality Healthcare

In another demonstration of its commitment to the well-being of Nigerians by investing in healthcare delivery for all, Nechi also is on a quest to attract medical tourism to Nigeria- an audacious move.

The acquisition of a hospital is a significant milestone in the quest for quality healthcare in Nigeria. Optiva Capital Partners is not only injecting much-needed resources into the facility but is also committed to bringing expertise and cutting-edge technology to enhance healthcare delivery.

This investment is a testament to the company’s dedication to improving the lives of Nigerians, regardless of their background or socio-economic status.

It’s no gainsaying that Optiva Capital Partners’ commitment to healthcare is not limited to these physical infrastructure investments. The company is also committed to implementing programs aimed at promoting health education and wellness initiatives.

By adopting a holistic approach to healthcare, Optiva Capital Partners is empowering Nigerians to take control of their health and wellbeing.

This investment in healthcare is a testament to the company’s leadership and vision. Optiva Capital Partners has shown that businesses can be a force for good, driving positive change in the lives of people and communities.

As a responsible corporate citizen, the company has set a high standard for others to follow, demonstrating that investment in healthcare is not only a moral imperative but also a sound business decision.

Franklin Nechi’s Magic Wand with Optiva

Franklin Nechi, the audacious investment immigration wealth manager of note is inspired by the love he has for making peoples’ wealth open more doors for them, their families, and even generations to come, such that today Optiva Capital Partners is the choice investment immigration firm in the country.

Optiva Capital Partners, Africa’s leading investment immigration wealth management company has steadily, over the past fourteen years built a growing reputation amongst investment savvy Africans who seek quality service in investment immigration, investment advisory, and wealth management.

In all of these bespoke services the company’s unwavering commitment is to provide clients with the opportunity to protect, grow, enhance and optimise their wealth, and ensure they get the benefits of secured Capital through Multi-asset funds, Global equities, Corporate funds; and also achieve Optimal Diversified Portfolio

Optiva Capital Partners is reputed to be one of the fastest-growing brands in the wealth management sector, easily recognised as the largest in investment immigration.

Beloved for its customer-centric focus, deep commitment to structured process, and its extensive network through its elite global partners, this fast-growing brand has come a long way since it began operations in 2010.

Through firm determination and clear definition of the company’s raison d’etre, Optiva Capital Partners has grown its staff strength from just about 15 in 2017 to over 1000 currently, with over 21 branches across Nigeria and significant presence across Africa.

Optiva Capital Partners longstanding purpose encapsulated in its core values of service, professionalism, collaboration, and excellence; premium product innovations; and elite global partnerships, have all added up to a winning formula.

As the leading investment immigration service provider, the company assists its clientele to save long-term through investment immigration with a commitment to help clients to save on what they would have been spending on through its bespoke investment immigration services.

