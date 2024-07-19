  • Friday, 19th July, 2024

Enyeama’s Son Joins LOSC Lille

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper and captain Vincent Enyeama proudly announced that his son has joined Lille’s U18 team.

The former Nigerian international who had an outstanding career with LOSC Lille, took to social media to celebrate this significant milestone, expressing his gratitude and joy.

Enyeama’s connection with Lille dates back to July 2011, when he transferred from Israel to join the French club. His remarkable skills quickly earned him the No. 1 shirt for the 2013-2014 season, under coach René Girard.

Alongside a robust defensive lineup, Enyeama achieved an extraordinary feat of 11 consecutive clean sheets from September to December 2013, a period during which Lille’s defence became nearly impenetrable.

During his tenure from 2011 to 2017, Enyeama made 164 appearances and maintained 65 clean sheets, leaving an indelible mark on the club’s history. His performance included a near-record streak of 1,062 minutes without conceding a goal, just shy of the Ligue 1 record.

Now, Enyeama’s legacy is poised to continue as his son steps into the spotlight with Lille’s U18 team. Sharing clips of his son’s goalkeeping prowess, Enyeama’s pride was palpable.

His social media post, accompanied by the caption “God is the greatest. Home sweet home. Back home in a different skin,” drew enthusiastic reactions from fans and former teammates alike.

