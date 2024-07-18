NGO Advocates Increased Budgetary Allocations for Education 

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

A non-governmental organisation, Civil Society Action Coalition on Education for All (CSACEFA), has called on the state and federal governments to increase budgetary allocations for education to tackle the myriad of challenges bedevilling the sector.

The Katsina State Coordinator of the CSACEFA, Hajiya Jummai Garba, made the call Wednesday at a State Level Summit on Education Financing organised by the NGO in Katsina with the theme: ‘Stand for the Protection of the Right to Education’.

She said there is a need for governments at all levels to increase their budgetary allocation to education, adding that the nation can only attain growth and development with proper funding of the sector.

She explained that adequate and timely funding for the education sector will translate to the creation of a skilled workforce, economic growth and innovation.

According to her, substantial investment in education was crucial for addressing challenges and nurturing patriotic citizens and fostering national cohesion and development.

She, however, said the summit was aimed at exploring sustainable ways in making Katsina State best in terms of education accessibility and affordability by children at all levels of learning in the state.

Garba said CSACEFA, as a critical stakeholder in education in Nigeria, was established with the aim of moulding educational policies through advocacy and mobilisation to positively influence actions by policymakers, including civil society organisations.

While stating that the state chapter of CSACEFA has carried out numerous activities towards rejuvenating the education sector, the coordinator urged stakeholders in the sector to rekindle their efforts in ensuring that children have access to quality education.