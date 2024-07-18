New Curriculum Underway for SMEs on Risk Management 

By Raheem Akingbolu

The Enterprise Development Centre (EDC), has announced a strategic partnership with International Energy Insurance (IEI). This collaboration focuses on developing a comprehensive curriculum and providing specialized training on Risk Management and Insurance, as well as creating detailed case studies for real-world application.

The partnership was announced at the EDC office in Lagos during the inauguration of EDC Studio.

According to Director, Programme and Partnership Enterprise Development Centre, Pan-Atlantic University, Dr. Olawale Anifowose, “This partnership signifies a significant step towards empowering SMEs with essential knowledge and tools to navigate risks and secure their future. EDC and IEI are committed to fostering a robust support system for small and medium enterprises through this innovative educational initiative.”

He added, “I think this is a very welcome partnership and initiative with International Energy Insurance. As far back as 4 years ago, when we had the ENDSAR protest in Lagos states, I believe that that period was an eye-opener for many businesses because during those protest, many businesses were destroyed and the data is out there that showed that a large number of those businesses that had their stores, properties, and business destroyed were not insured.”

Enlightening some prospective SMEs, Managing Director/CEO, International Energy Insurance (IEI), Mr. Olasupo Sogelola, said study had shown that over 59.1 million Nigerians work in small and medium enterprises sand micro, small and medium enterprises organisations in the country and over 41 million SMEs and MSMEs have been registered, therefore, it is a viable sector to look after.

“Apart from providing a dedicated insurance product and risk management strategies for these SMEs and MSMEs, the partnership also extended to the Clear Pay Microfinance Bank, our sister organisation providing funding support to them, ” Sogelola said.