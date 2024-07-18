  • Thursday, 18th July, 2024

Breaking: FG, Labour Settled for N70,000 Minimum Wage, Says Minister

Breaking | 2 hours ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Federal Government and the organised labour have settled for N70,000 as minimum wage for Nigerian workers.
Briefing newsmen on Thursday after a meeting between President Bola Tinubu and leaders of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) at the State House, Abuja, Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris announced that both Government and the Labour centre had now agreed N70,000 as salary for the least paid worker in the country.
Before Thursday’s meeting, Federal Government had offered N62,000 as minimum wage while Labour insisted on N250,000 as salary for least paid Nigerian worker.
The Minister also explained that subsequent review of the minimum wage will be every three years and not the current five years.
Idris added that a lot of incentives which are being worked on will follow the new minimum wage.

Details later…

